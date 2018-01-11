Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Rise and Fall of America's Middle Class

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/11/18

From Other Words

The middle class was built by movements -- and can be rebuilt by movements.

From youtube.com: Middle Class decline. {MID-225678}
Middle Class decline.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NowThis World)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Ever since 1776, the "common yeoman" -- America's middle class -- has been hailed as the virtuous heart and backbone of our nation.

How ironic, since it took 150 years before we actually created a broad middle class. Before the 1930s, most Americans were poor, or near poor.

And, yes, "created" is the correct term for how our middle class came to be. It was pushed by two historic forces of social transformation.

First, the devastation of the Great Depression created a grassroots rebellion of labor, farmers, and others against the careless moneyed class that caused the 1929 crash. These forces produced FDR and his New Deal of union rights, Social Security, and other tools that empowered ordinary Americans to begin rising up from poverty.

Second, the government's national mobilization for World War II created an explosion of new jobs and opportunities for millions, opening people's eyes, boosting confidence, and raising expectations.


Striking workers in Gary, Indiana, 1919.
(Image by (Photo: Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons))   Permission   Details   DMCA

A post-war rise in unionism, the passage of the GI Bill, a housing program, and other progressive actions led to a doubling of the median family income in only 30 years, creating a middle class that included nearly 60 percent of Americans by the late 1970s.

Then -- phfffft -- Washington's commitment to a middle class suddenly fizzled.

In the 1980s, Reagan Republicans -- and many Democrats -- switched from supporting egalitarianism to backing the elitism of their corporate donors. Ever since, they've steadily disempowered workers and enthroned the rich, thus imposing today's abominable, un-American culture of inequality across our land.

Just as progressives deliberately pushed public policies to create the middle class, so are today's economic royalists deliberately pushing plutocratic policies to destroy it. That's the momentous struggle that calls us to action in this political year.

 

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Thomas Knapp

Unionism was on the rise prior to FDR.


The National Labor Relations Act was cobbled together by Big Business (which didn't want wildcat strikes, sympathy strikes and boycotts because they were bad for business) and by complacent union bosses (who hated the same things because they meant union bosses didn't get to just sit on their asses and collect dues) to simmer things down, not to advance unionism. After NLRA, Big Business managed to get another bite out of the deal with Taft-Hartley ("right to work"), and unionism plateaued and went into decline -- especially since government introduced piss-poor versions of the stuff unions otherwise would have been getting for workers (the "Social Security" scam instead of real pensions, unemployment insurance, etc.).


FDR's main effect was to stop the economic recovery in its tracks and extend the Depression for most of another decade (unemployment was as high in 1938 as it was when he took office in 1933), finally managing to make small gains by getting the US into a world war.


It's not that FDR was "the worst president ever" or anything. It's just that he was the president of Big Business and plutocracy. He "saved" the system from socialist revolution.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 11, 2018 at 4:22:52 PM

