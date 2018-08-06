The Rich Get Richer...



Trump baby balloon

Billionaires and giant corporations are getting ready to pop open the champagne: they might be getting another big fat tax cut.



That's right: Donald Trump wants to hand another $100 billion in tax breaks to his rich buddies -- and this is on top of the $1.5 trillion he gave away to billionaires and big corporations at the end of last year.



And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seems to think that the Trump administration has the power to push this tax cut through -- even without Congress's approval.



Let me be clear: we're not going to let Trump and Mnuchin go around Congress to give their corporate pals another huge tax cut at the expense of working people.

Their latest scheme? Cutting taxes on capital gains. And they're trying to disguise this tax giveaway to the wealthy as something Americans actually want.



But don't be fooled: these tax cuts will serve to fatten the pockets of the already rich and powerful. The richest of the rich already get most of the benefits of lower capital gains taxes -- a situation that will only get worse if the Trump administration has its way. More than 97% of the benefits of this scheme would go to the top 10% in the country.



We've seen this Republican scheme over and over again. Cut taxes for the rich, claim it will trickle down, and then say: "Sorry! There's no more money." No money to make the investments in working families so the next kid can get ahead, and the kid after that, and the kid after that.





