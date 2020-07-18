 
 
General News

The Psychopathic Rich and the US Injustice System

By Herbert Calhoun
Message Herbert Calhoun
(A Review of "Epstein: Dead Men Tell no Tales," by Dylan Howard)

This potpourri of facts, skimmed mostly from lawyers briefs, court documents, and from some fairly weak independent reporting. In the early chapters, is spiced-up with speculation about spying, money laundering and blackmail, speculation that is thinly stretched well beyond the facts, into rather titillating geopolitical gossip territory.

But by the end, what had begun as a well-structured mostly fact-based narrative, slides into incoherent rambling.

So much so, that were the victims other than underaged girls, it is unlikely the Epstein case would have been anything more than just another tawdry day in the reality-show lives of the debauched psychopathic rich and famous.

It is true that beyond his globe-trotting debauchery, Epstein and his psychopathic cohorts were always up to something?

Beyond "garden variety treachery" what this something was, cannot he decided based on this briefcase full of disorganized facts and pregnant speculation.

And anyway you cut it, who needs speculation when it is already clear that: the hunt of debauchery, getting away with global norm-breaking, the fun and games of having too much money, and the sex and power that goes with these entitlements, are themselves quite motivation enough.

It is true that Epstein's life trajectory as a relatively smart free-wheeling, free-radical, set him up to become an exploiter as well as a target to be exploited.

If he set out to be the quintessential New York "player," he played the game badly, and if this author is to be believed, got played himself.

On the global psychopathic chessboard, like his New York City Queens cut-buddy, DJT, Epstein did not discover he could not swim until he was already into deep waters well over his head, and too far away to swim back to Shore.

And too, like DJT, he learned the art of spin and backroom dealing for profit. With them, and strategic bribes in the right places, he paved his way up the food chain, eventually getting control over a billion dollar fortune.

And like his skirt-chasing pal, he too proceeded to squander, mismanage, and then descended into the moral abyss.

Like DJT, a few slaps on Epstein's wrist did not deter him in the least. He too had plenty of help from the injustice system to shield him from accountability. The laws were twisted and distorted just enough to allow him wiggle room to stay free.

Slaps on the wrist, only embolden him to commit risker crimes.

In Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein's Clyde had found his Bonnie:

Retired Foreign Service Officer and past Manager of Political and Military Affairs at the US Department of State.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Herbert Calhoun

The tragedy and pathos of our criminal injustice system, did not begin with Bill Barr, but it may well end there. The Jeffery Epstein saga, is the perfect case in point.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 at 12:15:40 PM

