 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Problem with Bernie

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bear Kosik       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 74513
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

The media are in a tizzy over Senator Bernie Sanders' announcement that he is seeking the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination. The amount of money he raised in the 24 hours after his announcement demonstrates the support he drew in 2016 has largely remained with him. The intimation is that drawing so big a stash so quickly makes him the frontrunner long before any serious polling has been conducted. Not that this is bad news for anyone who already has thrown her or his hat into the ring to date.

The Sanders campaign is beaming that the average size of contributions is $27. According to them, this qualifies as a grassroots campaign like none other. Except it isn't. By definition a grassroots campaign relies on support from people who only can contribute small amounts but supplement the cash with volunteering. There is nothing exceptional about how Sanders is raising money.

Sanders talked a lot about a political revolution. He still brings it up. To this political scientist who focused his studies on political-change movements, Sanders did not and still does not show any indications of leading a political revolution. Revolutions take place when organizations outside the existing political structures take control of policy-making from those political structures. The revolutionary groups may call themselves parties as Lenin's Bolsheviks and Mao's Communists did. They stand out because they develop outside the bounds of the established political sphere.

Bernie Sanders made a fleeting effort at creating an independent political organization after Donald Trump was elected. To all appearances, it has been no more than a holding tank to keep the Senator's supporters interested. Otherwise, Bernie Sanders has done nothing more than develop a run-of-the-mill presidential-nomination campaign.

- Advertisement -

The problem with Bernie is that he is just as loose about using language to describe his efforts as the current Commander-in-Chief. Keep identifying one's followers as a grassroots movement, but don't make out that it is something new or innovative. Just be happy you're popular enough to have so many supporters. Stop talking about a political revolution when the only apparatus involved is one's campaign committee working to secure a nomination from the Democratic Party.

If Senator Sanders really wants to stand out, then he ought to create a group that identifies the policy changes needed to rectify the abysmal condition of the American Dream, educates citizens about how change can be affected, and seeks the support of the other candidates to participate in drawing up a legislative program that will be presented to Congress in 2021 to end corporate personhood, revamp the tax structure to look more like it did in the 1950s and '60s, improve citizen participation, overhaul the nation's infrastructure, settle immigration issues along the lines of the DREAM Act, attack climate change, amend the Constitution as needed to combat the existence of a permanent political class that does nothing but work for its own re-election, put in place drug laws that address addiction as a disease, and provide everyone with access to education that reflects their ability to be educated.

The revolution is not going to come if the supposed leader continues to do nothing more than seek the nomination for president from a party that has shown how far it will go to prevent revolution from occurring.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bear Kosik's Remaking Democracy in America will be published in the fall of 2018 by Stairway Press. His well-received science fiction novels (two under Hugh Dudley) are available on Amazon. Several screenplays have been awarded laurels at (more...)
 

Bear Kosik Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Waiting in the Examining Room

Why Trump Is Succeeding (and will continue to do so)

The Occupy Movement Needs to Take the Next Step

Why Almost Everyone Was Wrong

My "Legal" Marriage: Now Define Excited

The Death Knell of Representative Democracy in the USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bear Kosik

Become a Fan
Author 74513
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Dec 9, 2011), 7 fans, 25 articles, 96 comments, 5 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The broader case is made in Remaking Democracy in America that a grassroots campaign and a political revolution can't be one and the same thing. Senator Sanders continues to conflate the two and in so doing comes across as being just as hyped up about his activities as the guy he wants to replace.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 22, 2019 at 2:22:12 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 