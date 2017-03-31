Refresh  

The Private Contractors Using Vault 7 Tools for US Gov: Testimony Shows US Intel Needs a Ground-Up Rebuild Part 1

Senate expert #1 used to build websites. No Creds in Intel
The Vault 7 expose' by WikiLeaks neglected to mention the most important part of the disclosure. Sure, the CIA has all these tools available. Yes, they are used on the public. The important part is; it's not the CIA that's using them. That's the part that needs to frighten you.

The CIA, by the definition of its mission, cannot use the tools in Vault 7, and definitely not on Americans. All the tools are unclassified, open-source, and can be used by anyone. It makes them not exactly usable for secret agent work. That's what makes it impossible for them to use Vault 7 tools directly. Because of the possible exposure for the agency, use of the tools was farmed out.

Instead, they are there for subcontractors to use. Are you worried about your TV watching you? Has your car developed the habit of starting itself in the morning?

If these tools were solely in the hands of a US agency, you would be much safer. The agencies have limits on what they can do and agencies have oversight providing protections.

Instead, intelligence and counterterrorism tools are in the hands of people that make most of their money pushing political agendas forward. And there is no oversight for what they are doing with the tools.

In March 2015 , I started writing about private NSA guns for hire. These hired guns work in the revolving door between government Intel and counterterrorism and private intel and counterterrorism. What it showed was the same people that worked for US agencies and trained them were using the same tools and methods on Americans that they used for terrorist hunting. And they brag about it in social media.

The same people that take counterterrorism measures against Al Qaeda, are free to use those tools on you. According to CNN, Aaron Weisburd models his methods on the no-holds-barred Al Qaeda model.

From CBS News -"sources close to U.S. intelligence as saying that "hackers knocked out Al Qaeda's online means of communication, thus preventing them from posting anything to commemorate 911 anniversary." The paper also said Western intelligence suspects two hackers were responsible: Aaron Weisburd from Internet Haganah and Rusty Shackleford from the web group My Pet Jawa."

According to Sputnik News "As much as 80 percent of the US National Security Agency's (NSA) budget is privatized, demonstrating the merger between Washington and corporate organizations, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Tuesday."

This means that up to 80% of that budget is going to people in the private sector that are also working on other agendas, including their own. That's why we see more headlines like "NSA staff used spy tools on spouses, exlovers:watchdog." or "The Crazy Emails That Took Down NSA Spook John Schindler." Both articles show contractors use Vault 7 tools for their own domestic spying or revenge.

In May 2015, the Nation published an article that is a must read to grasp how dangerous this has become. I've written intensively on how these tools are used to create news and policy from a ground and company level for NGO's and lobbyists. This article ratchets it up by looking at the policy makers and former agency heads that go into the private Intel and policy crafting business for hire.

According to The Nation "These are the people--often referred to as "intelligence professionals"--who do the actual analytical and targeting work of the NSA and other agencies in America's secret government. Over the last 15 years, thousands of former high-ranking intelligence officials and operatives have left their government posts and taken up senior positions at military contractors, consultancies, law firms, and private-equity firms. In their new jobs, they replicate what they did in government--often for the same agencies they left. But this time, their mission is strictly for-profit."

What does this have to do with overhauling the ODNI and 17 Intel agencies? Everything. From oversight to policy, the level of non-partisan professionalism needed to conduct unbiased intelligence work is no longer there. The Vault 7 leak could well be an inside attempt to address these issues.

"In the intelligence community in the United States, there are certain disgruntled individuals [concerned] about the way operations are being run, and it's obvious that material has come out that was felt by some of these individuals needed to be discussed," Kampmark explained."

The ODNI and its agencies descent into shambles have been three presidencies in the making. Why a shambles? When intelligence is based on political agendas, rumor, or speculation instead of facts, it's in trouble. All of it was done in the name of getting faster intelligence and making actionable Intel available to members of Congress that had no business getting involved with classified, need to know basis intelligence.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Must Read 7   News 4   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass. He has been interviewed by and provided analysis for RT, the BBC, and Press-TV. His articles have been published in the Security Assistance Monitor, Washingtons Blog, (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

BFalcon

Since I was new to the US, my friends taught me that 'god-father' is written 'godfather.'

During the many years that you lived in Ukraine, you spoiled your writing.

Use 'spell-check.'

Vierotchka

How petty!

J. Edward Tremlett

I'm sure "George" won't fell too bad about it.


BFalcon

Just questioning his 'American' style.


Similar to your 'English'?

shad williams

Seriously, BF?

BFalcon

Do you think that this spelling mistake was made by "an American journalist living in Ukraine" ?


I have my doubts.

While on this article, it seems that my computer caught a virus.

Vierotchka

That's because you saw your on reflection on your screen!

dale ruff

How insulting! Try making a rational response.

Vierotchka

Here is the letter that fell off the sixth word, between o and n:


w



:)



BFalcon

It just happened, possibly the links were 'infected'.


Do you have any other false video like the one that I proved wrong?

shad williams

Call George.

"If these tools were solely in the hands of a US agency, you would be much safer."

You must be joking.

George Eliason

Safer in the sense that a paper trail is present and there is a possibility of suing for damages. Because it's private, try and find that someone who hurt you.

The second part of the article will fill that detail in graphically.

Kristine Hoggatt

Seriously? After what happened to Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning and others for bringing gross violations to light, you can say we'd be safer?

After seeing what the "deep state" is doing to Trump for even suggesting better relations with Russia?

Do you NOT believe that most everyone -- including most members of Congress -- have something to hide which is known and exploited by security agencies for the benefit of their masters (who, incidentally, are not the citizens of the United States)?

Paper trail? Have you ever seen a FOIA report? There are more redacted words than non-redacted ones. The security agencies work with the private contractors, but they BOTH can get their hands on any information they want. The contract workers are in it for a decent paycheck. The FBI, CIA, NSA, etc. have more ideological motivations, not always in the interests of the public. So, given that the government and private firms are sucking up all data about everyone, I trust the government less.

Have you seen the movie Snowden? This may explain my point better than I can here.

George Eliason

I have documented the fact that these people have destroyed thousands of lives and livelihoods in the USA. The problem was simple. No one even guessed they were doing it until years after the fact.

One in the list is responsible for putting 2 Americans on a kill list and those people are most definitely dead.

He also developed what's called the SWAT tactic. If SWAT thinks a violent drug dealer or terrorist is at your address, your chances of survival drop radically. He makes that happen and then calls anonymously.

He planted evidence that started INTERPOL warrants for people that committed no crime. These folks are special. They literally remake you to fit the enemy of state mold.

Kristine Hoggatt

George,

I am not trying to be deliberately obtuse, but I fail to understand how someone developing systems and procedures for the US government is worse than the people in the government who (a) hire people to develop those things, and (b) use them once they are developed. No one from Booz Allen Hamilton was sitting in the President's chair in the Oval Office poring over the Tuesday kill list and deciding whom to kill. It's always been my understanding that the stuff being developed is behind a sort of "Chinese Wall" where no developers of one part of something know what the others are doing. It's the spooks who put it all together.

J. Edward Tremlett

Don't feel bad, he doesn't understand it either.

You cannot successfully sue the government for spying on you unless you can actually prove they were spying on you. As the information that states they were spying on you is often classified, you will have no chance of ever seeing it until much later in your lifetime, if ever.

Which means that, from a technical standpoint, it doesn't matter if it was the NSA or a private contractor that used your phone to eavesdrop on your conversations -- no access to proof means no standing to sue.

It isn't right and it isn't fair. It is yet another sign that his thesis is correct -- we need a "ground up rebuild" on our intelligence apparatus. But his proof, much like his understanding of things, remains a little half-baked


Kristine Hoggatt

I do give George points for trying to connect the dots. However, I get the impression he believes the government is bound by rule of law to "do no harm" -- and actually follows that diktat. If only that were true.

George Eliason

This goes beyond simple spying. And yes there is still a paper trail that can be followed in that case. It's the only reason you know about it in the first place.

I'm talking about people taking counterterrorism measures against people for money, politics, or getting their kicks from it.


George Eliason

If 80% of the NSA budget and tools goes to private people that use them on people like you, you are screwed.

While you look for a government link, it's actually Joe the locksmith, who broke your locks when he opened your car door.

Someone you don't know sees your tweets and geolocates you. They hack you and get your bank info. They threaten your employer for keeping a national security risk working. You'll never know why you got fired.

This is just a sample of what has happened. No repercussions.

George Eliason

Would you trust a David Duke follower with chemical weapons? Now we know we want the government to destroy their stockpiles but what if someone unstable with radical politics that hated you had them? What if they knew they could use them and the worst case scenario is that the government or a foreign government would be blamed?

Let's take that down a notch and forget the government. What if they were able to plant evidence that your own son or daughter wanted to use them or had used them on you?

No attribution, no evidence pointing to real sources makes it a video game for them. There are people that get paid to ruin people's lives on close to the same level.

Within private intel and espionage, these people are the norm, not the exception. The vault 7 tools are old. Access to more damaging tools is as easy as a mouse click. One of the up and coming tools in popularity changes the flicker rate on your screen and gives you seizures and a possible heart attack.

A sniper killing people randomly in a city won't be able to cause anywhere near as much harm. He'll eventually be caught. These people generally aren't and leave a trail of ruined lives.

Kristine Hoggatt

"What if they were able to plant evidence...?"

The police already do this, and I'm quite sure the "intelligence" agencies do too, most probably to a much greater degree.

The way I see it is, with the exception of a few ideological nutcases, non-govt related individuals are acting only out of self-interest, which usually means getting money from someone, And yes that person's financial life might be ruined. However, I'm afraid your argument for me is like ghosts: I can't believe in them until I see one myself. Sorry.

dale ruff

How many have sued agents of the Deep State and succeeded. It seems logical to me that a private citizen would be much more vulnereable.

Daniel Geery

I got stumped there too.

Devil's Advocate

What he's saying is logical...

We acknowledge that government can't be trusted. That one's a no-brainer.

But it's the "third parties" who use these tools for more purposes than what the government may contract them to do. They (3rd parties) do things on their own initiative (no government order) as well, and without fear of accountability, and without any concern for laws or overreach.

The government's operations can generally be traced. But, average citizens will never be able to track the actions of the third parties that have hurt them.

It's these third parties that are far more dangerous to us.

Daniel Geery

Both are problems, absolutely. But in terms of priorities, I think the destruction of tens of millions of people, environment, and property, and what amounts to infinite indentured servitude, not to mention the threat of nuclear annihilation and clear advocacy of global warming and literal destruction of the planet, makes the government's actions far more of a concern than someone trying to sell me underwear (or whatever).

Kristine Hoggatt

I disagree. You are talking about highly skilled, highly-paid wage slaves, probably relatively young geeks, who are willing to take money to perform a task, but (solely in my opinion) are not killers or extortioners.

I tend to think it's not worth it to them. Not everyone is a sociopath, but very many sociopathic people seem to inhabit the halls of government and secret services.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 6:11:59 PM

Become a Fan
Too broad, my friend. We trust the government with our lives everyday. We cannot trust the government under certain conditions...while it remains true, we do trust it constantly where there is no motive for lying or deception.


In 2003, Bush told us Saddam had an active WMD program (despite intelligence placing doubt on this so called "solid evidence."; in 2006, the CIA announced its investigation found "no evidence of a WMD program." You can't distrust the government all the time: either you believed Bush or the CIA?


The fallacy involved is in the vague abstraction of government, which includes traffic laws, wars, and competing forces within government. Whether we should believe the government depends on which element of the government, their motives, and evidence.


The Obama government (and UN, etc) told us global warming is real and must be addressed. The Trump government tells us global warming is a hoax and we must stop dealing with such an illusion. Which government do you distrust? You can't distrust both without a greater fallacy of arguing against all logic.


Become a Fan
All tease with the smoking gun to come.....it never comes.

George Eliason

These are the people testifying in front of the Senate about Russian election interference. They are behind the hacking at OEN and a lot of other political pubs.

Same people, same methods, new victims.


George Eliason

The article shows clearly that they taught the agencies, work for private companies and lobbyists pushing political agendas, and in elections to destroy candidates.

Did you support Sanders? You are a Russian troll, dupe, useful idiot, agent, or spy. Republican and Democrat use this. It's dangerous.

Kristine Hoggatt

George,

I think the difference is that employees of private companies, and "privateers" use gathered intel for personal financial gain. The government uses it for much more sinister ends: affecting public policy.

George Eliason

That's just it. These are the guys beating both sides from the middle. Someone hires them to develop and push policy, that's what they do. A lot of what we see today is coming from the lobbies and private interest. Their initiatives are replacing real congressional action by fabricating intel and news. This sways policy.

Kristine Hoggatt

George,

Are you saying the contract programmers who are designing and developing and monitoring massive data collection systems are also working for ???

Can you fill in the ??? for me? I'm not getting it.

BFalcon

Nothing to get, believe me.

George Eliason

Not only working for..They are doing the work. A lot of intel is farmed out. Domestic intel is high on that list. The CIA can not monitor in US. The FBI does. The work gets farmed out to people that get paid to find terrorists or make them.

If YOU got paid on the basis of finding terrorists how many would you find?


Kristine Hoggatt

Is this like the FBI entrapment schemes in which homeless Haitians in Florida are given boots in exchange for discussing blowing up the Sears Tower? There are loads of cases like that, and in most, there were sleazy, paid informants, recruited by the FBI, who in turn recruited the hapless dupes. (Your tax dollars at work?) Most of these informants were petty criminals who agreed to participate in exchange for money and/or saving their own skins. Is this what you are writing about?

If you think about it, it's not the paid informants causing the problem, it's still the FBI instigating the entrapments. So my prior question still stands: is the paid informant worse than the person or group that is hiring him and prosecuting the unfortunate folks caught up the stings they scripted? Isn't the FBI (NSA, etc) the responsible party for instigating these actions? If the government wasn't paying for made-up terrorists, what would be the motivation for making up terrorist?

dale ruff

George, I think it worth noting that the CIA (which represents Wall St) often uses the FBI as cover for domestic operations. This is well documented in books such as Mary's Mosaic. The Deep State does not honor the divisions of foreign and domestic surveillance, etc that appear in the laws of the land but use each other as masks for whatever they wish to do, from spying to assassinations, to false flag attacks, to investigations.


CIA (Deep State) assets thus include, as you suggest, not only private citizens but anyone, foreign or domestic, who is useful. If they become troublesome, discard them or use them as patsy's.


You are making many important points about how out of control the tentacles of the Deep State have become, but my original point is worth repeating: the revolving door between Wall St. and the CIA (which wears many masks, including NGOs, foundations, lone assassins, the media, etc), since the Dulles Brothers (see Kinzer's The Brothers for documentation as well as Crossing the Rubicon) has remained a permanent link: the Deep State serves the corporate world, which is controlled by the major banks, who not only run the Deep State but the public offices of the Treasury, Commerce, etc.


The banks control the money; the money controls the politics and economics. In the end, we have to end the domination of Wall St. (and its international affiliations) to dismantle the Deep State. JFK tried and they killed him. This has created great caution in succeeding leaders.......but how long will we tolerate be ruled by a shadow government controlled by Goldman-Sachs, Citibank, etc?


Give me liberty or give me death! And I can hear the cynics within the Deep State murmering: as you wish. You and I are protected by our lack of power; it will take a massive consensus of the public to end this hijacking of democratic government....and everything we do must lead towards that consensus, which is why I reject purges and denunciations, as so many "progressives" have felt necessary since the Sander's revolution was thwarted. We need all 65 million voters who chose Clinton, all 80% of Dems in Congress with a lifetime 90% voting record for progressive causes, Sanders, Warren, and even those who want to evolve to a progressive stance from a dead centrist paralysis.


We must become more inclusive, not more pure. We must heed the lessons you teach about rogue operations built into the existing system. And we must understand that there are times when the Deep States of rival states (such as the US and Russia) co-operate, as when they both desire to defeat an "enemy" such as Clinton, at all costs. We must also understand that the Deep State will also use formerly liberative organizations like Wikileaks to promote their goals, which in this case is likely to be the kingmaker (regime change without firing a shot), in order to control the king?

dale ruff

You write without any evidence " You are a Russian troll, dupe, useful idiot, agent, or spy."

This is how you address criticism.......with smears. Sad.

Among those testifying are the head of the FBI and other intelligence agencies.

From Jan 5 : "WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. intelligence officials will testify in Congress on Thursday on Russia's alleged cyber attacks during the 2016 election campaign, even as President-elect Donald Trump casts doubt on intelligence agencies' findings that Moscow orchestrated the hacks.

The hearings come a day before Trump is due to be briefed by intelligence agency chiefs on hacks that targeted the Democratic Party."


When Trump came out of the briefing, he was asked who had done the hacking. "I think it it was the Russians."


Would he have said this without being shown convincing evidence?


I suggest you deal with criticism rather than resort to smears. You raise some valid concerns but commit the sin of omission (which Orwell thought the most pernicious) by avoiding the public officials who testify and then promising to show the smoking gun.......later.



George Eliason

Oh geez. Dale my apologies. Let me clear it up. That is the perspective these people take. Sanders and Sanders supporters became targets for them. Hence the dupes, trolls etc.

Sanders was accused of hacking the DNC in early 2016. This was the labels they used for progressives, libertarians, and conservatives. Anyone that didn't support Clinton. Again, my apologies.

dale ruff

Accepted. I honor your integrity.

David William Pear

So Dale, now you believe the FBI, CIA and Trump; but not George Eliason?

Of course the Russians hack, so do the Chinese, Israel, Great Britain, German, France and everybody else. The USA is the biggest hacker and cyber warrior.

Who knows what was said or not said at Trump's dog and pony show at the White House. He may have been shown real or phony evidence that lead him to say, "As far as hacking, I think it was Russia"...not exactly a confirmation that he thought Putin hacked the DNC and only the DNC, and turned it over to Wikileaks in order to help Trump.

Funny how "evidence" supporting propaganda that the government wants the American people to believe is always classified and just too important to show to the American people.

Comey's testimony was the biggest pile of smug bull and cutely oh so classified.

dale ruff

Once again, you assume. My point is that Eliason has a history of cherry picking facts, for instance ignoring that not only privateers but public officials are testifying.


Your post sounds like Trump (a 400 lb hacker, he proposed) before intelligence briefed him when he came out and admitted the Russians were likely the hackers.


Now you can attack me for believing Trump!


I believe based on the merits. You should know my view by now, that the Deep State (fronted by Comey), with the likely help of Wikileaks and Russian Deep State, elected Trump and now stage fake feuds to cover up the collusion. I believe a person, or agency, when it is in their interest to tell the truth.


I remain skeptical but prepared to believe anyone who has a strong interest in presenting the truth. You totally miss my point, as often happens. I assume this is because you have a closed mind on the matter and cannot tolerate a more nuanced and sophisticated approach, which I advocate. Don't mean to be disrespectful, but your assumptions ("So you......) do miss the point.

Kenneth Johnson

We Americans, who consider ourselves up-to-date on damn near everything, are probably the most naive people on earth - easily fooled and controlled.
All of this crap represents just another day at the office.
The purpose is to divert attention from the fact that many of our people desperately need help.
*Not to mention our institutions.

Kristine Hoggatt

Dale,

You wrote, "When Trump came out of the briefing, he was asked who had done the hacking. 'I think it was the Russians.' Would he have said this without being shown convincing evidence?"

Of course!! He might have actually been shown damaging intel about himself, or a member of his family, or his son-in-law's family. He might have been subtly threatened with harm to himself, his wife, or young son. He might have been subtly threatened with a series of unfortunate events at his properties that would send him into financial ruin. When the spooks know everything about everybody, they have all the power.

And notice he didn't say, "It WAS the Russians." He may have had to play the game. If so, we're doomed.

Again, this reminds me of the scenes in Snowden, in which a seemingly nice Middle Eastern guy is severely compromised because of a connect-the-dots intel query. Whether true or not, I can't say, but it was a powerful demonstration of the power of a system that can be used to find connections among people to be used for blackmail.

dale ruff

My assumption is simple: Trump caved in when presented with evidence. Yours is a violation of Occam's razor, assuming all sorts of conspiracies and nefarious doings.


Why would Comey on October 28 make disclosures which shifted the election to Trump if he wanted to defeat him. Current feuds are likely cover up for deeper collusion. Assange admitted he had dirt on Clinton and Trump but only made public the Clinton dirt. Connect the dots.

Kristine Hoggatt

Dale,

To understand that, you would have had to be reading articles on the internal feud between the CIA/NSA and the FBI. In one, most likely in the last couple of months in OpEdNews, there was speculation that the rank and file in the FBI were revolting over Hillary Clinton's illegal email server, and Comey had to do something to appease them.

I am not an expert. I try to read a variety of articles written by authors I not only respect, but who have been in the business for a long time and have contacts who share information. A few of these are Paul Craig Roberts, Robert Parry, and William Blum (although his articles tend to tie the historical to the present-day).

There are things in play right now that we can only guess at. But I reserve the right to be suspicious of everyone -- especially elected officials, anyone in the intelligence agencies, and anyone in the corporate press.

George Eliason

Just to clarify, the "Did you support Sanders? You are a Russian troll, dupe, useful idiot, agent, or spy " is the actual position of the people doing this. I'm NOT insulting Sanders supporters.

dale ruff

'Thanks for the clarification. In essence, is your view any different from Trump's?

" President Trump continues trying to discredit widening Russia probes by two congressional intelligence committees and the FBI, calling the investigations a "witch hunt."

dale ruff

...as well as Comey, Clapper, etc. Why did Trump admit the Russians did the hacking after being briefed by intelligence? You offer accusations without evidence and smear those who ask for evidence. Sad.

John Lawrence Ré

Dale, I don't see how he smeared anyone in his comment except maybe Comey. As far as "evidence," the de facto operating model for deep state agencies is the masking of evidence. In the case of the CIA it's de jure. After sufficient exposure to US history, most can recognize the indelible patterns in the output history of the deep state -- it lies most, if not all of the time. And becasue evidence can be circumstantial and still be dispositive, as is the case in many criminal prosecutions, it's up to us to use our pattern recognition to fill in the blanks where outright divulgence is missing and come to our own rational conclusions without being tagged as conspiracists. It's actually a heroic duty of citizenship to do so.

dale ruff

His comment was unclear and he has apologized. Case closed. Did you disbelieve the CIA when it reported in 2002 that claims of Saddam having an active WMD program were suspect? Did you disbelieve the CIA when in 2006, they reported they found no evidence of such a program?


If you make blanket assumptions, you err in disbelieving intelligence (or any) agencies when they speak the truth. The Deep state lies when it is in its interest but also tells the truth when that is in its interest. The CIA told the truth to Bush in 2002 but he blamed them for "bad intelligence." Then in 2006, they told the truth to shift the blame back to Bush, where it belonged.


Deep state, like any other instrument of power, tells the truth when it serves their interests, protects them, etc and lies when that is to it's disadvantage. That is why I challenge those who make blanket assumptions and accusations as guilty of the fallacy of the broad brush, which itself masks evidence of truthtelling when that is the case.


The most heroic act is to use critical skills to assess why and when the truth is being told, which means admitting that sometimes, the Deep State tells the truth, as it likely is about Russian hacking. Why else would Trump admit it was likely Russia who did the hacking after intelligence showed him the evidence.


Even Trump will tell the truth when it serves to protect him. If the evidence is clear, he risks being exposed if he disputes it....so he caved in and the "Nazis" whoh had reported on Russian intervention were suddenly Trump's best friends."I love the CIA. I am 110% behind the CIA." That is called protecting your ass, which even liars will do, telling the truth when lying is easy to expose.


The CIA sometimes lies, sometimes tells the truth depending on which option serves their interests. It's time to wake up and realize that fact, John.

George Eliason

wait for part 2

In days of old, privateers were know as pirates and mercenaries. Governments paid them and gave them a license known as a letter of marque to murder, pillage and rape enemies of the state.

In the last few decades, with the binge of privatization of government functions, the pirate industry has been booming. From Blackwater to Booz Allen Hamilton, privateers are running amok doing the dirty work of governments that would be illegal if the government itself did it.

Modern pirates work hand in glove with the government, corporations and oligarchs. With a wink, a nod, and a multimillion dollar contract modern pirates can literally get away with murder and they will not be reported, investigated and prosecuted.

Anyone who becomes an enemy of the state should be worried. That especially means political dissidents, activists, protesters and political mavericks. Google, Apple and Comcast are watching you. They are doing it for marketing reasons and to squeal on you to the deep state for big bucks.

With plenty of information about you from technology, and not too much imagination anyone can be dragged from their home by the law, jailed, prosecuted and imprisoned by creatively connecting the dots to make anyone look like a subversive, terrorist and a danger to the "domestic tranquility", as mentioned in the preamble to the US Constitution.

That goes double for politicians who cross the deep state. Honey traps, charges of corruption and being a Russian spy are not coincidences for troublemakers. I don't believe in coincidences anymore, whether it is Antony Weiner, Eliot Spitzer, Gary Webb, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, David Petraeus, Donald Trump, Devin Nunes, or YOU.

George Eliason

Privateers are the only appropriate analogy. Why? Because the legal cover they work under is the old privateer laws. Literally.

They get paid for the amount of damage they inflict on reputation, income, or costs of internet property repair.

Another side of it offline is taking the information and getting people fired by naming them security threats to the state and threatening the business people work for.

These operators threaten the ISPs that carry your service.

Kristine Hoggatt

"Anyone who becomes an enemy of the state should be worried. That especially means political dissidents, activists, protesters, and political mavericks.

The problem is that anyone can become "an enemy of the state" for any reason, especially if one gains public prominence. You could be just a regular parent who opposes GMO foods and writes a blog about it. You could be someone who believes in the benefits of raw milk. You could advocate for national healthcare. All those beliefs can get you labeled as an "enemy of the state," especially if you become vocal in public media.

Gone are the days when people could actually gather and protest their grievances with impunity. Look what happened to Occupy.

George Eliason

In March 2014, Obama gave an Executive Order stating that anyone who challenged the legitimacy of the Coup government in Ukraine was sanctionable. This included Americans.

In effect, this meant any journalist that wrote the facts was "drone-able." A lot of American journalists commented on this fact. During his tenure, Obama killed 4 Americans extra-judiciously.

I was the 1st journalist in the west writing about what really was going on in Ukraine. OEN broke a lot of stories about the situation early on. I wrote about this and said he needed to be impeached for claiming this power. I never maligned his person. He opened up a situation that made me a legitimate (US approved) target for Kiev.

In 2015, I started writing about the people in this article. Many of them work for Ukraine. One, in particular, set up their information policy. This private contractor sent me a message that he would meet me in Kiev when I was caught and questioned (tortured). I wrote an article about that and included the screenshot of the communication.

Now we definitely have extremes, the "most powerful man in the world" and a private contractor.

Tell me, which of the two would be the bigger concern to you?

Everyone knows Obama killed 4 Americans. How many has the contractor killed?

Which of the two has more checks and balances? See, I'm not approaching this as an intellectual exercise like you are. For me, it's been there, done that.

Become a Fan
George, this is an important article as I assume will be the articles to follow. Anybody who thinks they are protected by the Bill of Rights is sticking their head in the sand. The government under cover of the Supreme Court has made it a nearly useless piece of paper.

The Bill of Rights and other protections of what the Federal Government can not do has its roots in the Magna Carta. The Magna Carta was granted by the King for Noblemen, and not commoners, serfs, peasants, and slaves. The "Founding Fathers", those mythical saints of liberty, wrote the Bill of Rights to protect them, their (literally) state, and their property---also known as slaves. It was not written for women, kidnapped Africans, Indians or people without property (i.e. slaves were literally the wealth of the nation).

Slavery, the runaway slave laws and slave catchers still exist. Slaves are now politely called felons, runaway slaves are politely call runaway felons, undocumented immigrants, bail jumpers and anyone else in the world who is an enemy of the Deep State (i.e. Julian Assange).

Bounty Hunters and private investigators are the privatized "well organized militia" that is against the law in most countries, but not the US. A modern day slave catcher does not need all the messy paperwork of an arrest warrants, extradition or the US Constitution.

There is nothing "extraordinary" about privatized extraordinary rendition. The US brazenly forced down the plane of Bolivia's president, Evo Morales in an attempt to kidnap Edward Snowden. The deep state is not going to bat an eyelash about kidnapping, torturing and murdering YOU.

The government considers it your patriotic duty, and part of the job description of all government employees, to spy on your co-workers, friends, family and neighbors.

"If you see something, say something"...and see how quickly the police knock down your neighbor's door and drag them out of their home in the middle of the night.

Great detective work George. It boggles the mind how many different interests may be directing their own personal vendettas through intelligence agencies. Getting a handle on this is going to be a nightmare.

I look forward to the next installment.

Become a Fan
What truly amazes me is that Trump has been surveilled, spied on, investigated, smeared, an the most thorough background check one can imagine by 16 + intelligence agencies, police forces and every newspaper and editor in the world and this is all they can come up with: He has a man crush on Putin.

Where is the sleaze, the adultery, lewd, lascivious, womanizing, criminal activity, cheating, fraud, and all the other things that the deep state exposes on somebody when he/she is an enemy?

They got nothing. Everything is classified innuendo and leaks. Other than Trump being a egomaniac, narcissistic populist there is no "there" there.

No honey trap, no rape charges, no pornography, no red pajamas and no Nazi flag that the CIA drags out every time to smear enemies. They tried the golden shower routine but it went nowhere.

Trump is either the cleanest politician in Washington, smarter than he is given credit for, or has powerful friends in high places, and I don't mean Putin.

I am not endorsing Trump, but just really curious.

Kristine Hoggatt

Mr. Pear, thank you so much for the humor! I needed a chuckle!

