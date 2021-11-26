 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News    H3'ed 11/26/21

The Positive Story about Sir Winston Churchill

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 3986
Message abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

The Positive Story about Sir Winston Churchill

This is my first attempt about writing positive news. My upbringing and political experiences has made me pretty serious, so please bear with me.

Alexander Fleming
Alexander Fleming
(Image by bing)   Details   DMCA

Sir Winston Churchill, as a child, more than likely suffered from Attention Deficit Disorder. He was hyperactive and inattentive, and as an adult he consumed high quantities of alcohol every day to control his condition,

Church belonged to a very rich aristocratic family .One day during his childhood, when he was swimming in a river he lost control .The water was too fast and too strong for him, the river took him away. He was drowning in the river .A peasant boy named Alex who was of his age noticed this .Alex jumped into the water and rescued the young Winston. Winston's family came out of the house and while they were badly panicked, they thanked Alex many times for saving there brilliant son's life. Churchill's father told Alex that he is really indebted to him and that if he needed anything at any time in his, he can come to senior Churchill and he would get it for him. Alex thanked them and left.

Alex finished elementary and high school with good grades .He wanted to go to college but he did not have any money for schooling, he went to Lord Churchill's house and told him about his problem. Lord Churchill replied "no problem go to any university that you want, I will pay all expenses until you are done".

Alex went to medical school, became a medical doctor and became Dr Alexander Fleming who invented the antibiotics which has saved the lives of millions of people.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Iran & Israel, The Case Against the war:

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
Author 3986
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 59 articles, 119 quicklinks, 503 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Alexander Fleming

There are not too many people in human history who have saved as many lives as Dr Fleming. Unfortunately, like most good people he is not as famous as bad people of our history. The accident which helped him to be able to achieve everything that he did is amazing by itself.

I think we all can agree that if there was not a Sir Winston Churchill , Hitler would have caused more harm to humanity.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 26, 2021 at 7:35:28 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 