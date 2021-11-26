The Positive Story about Sir Winston Churchill

This is my first attempt about writing positive news. My upbringing and political experiences has made me pretty serious, so please bear with me.



Alexander Fleming

Sir Winston Churchill, as a child, more than likely suffered from Attention Deficit Disorder. He was hyperactive and inattentive, and as an adult he consumed high quantities of alcohol every day to control his condition,

Church belonged to a very rich aristocratic family .One day during his childhood, when he was swimming in a river he lost control .The water was too fast and too strong for him, the river took him away. He was drowning in the river .A peasant boy named Alex who was of his age noticed this .Alex jumped into the water and rescued the young Winston. Winston's family came out of the house and while they were badly panicked, they thanked Alex many times for saving there brilliant son's life. Churchill's father told Alex that he is really indebted to him and that if he needed anything at any time in his, he can come to senior Churchill and he would get it for him. Alex thanked them and left.

Alex finished elementary and high school with good grades .He wanted to go to college but he did not have any money for schooling, he went to Lord Churchill's house and told him about his problem. Lord Churchill replied "no problem go to any university that you want, I will pay all expenses until you are done".

Alex went to medical school, became a medical doctor and became Dr Alexander Fleming who invented the antibiotics which has saved the lives of millions of people.