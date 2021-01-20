 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/20/21

The Neo-fascist Legacy of Donald Trump

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 516005
Message Yanis Iqbal
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

After the US Capitol was attacked by his supporters, Donald Trump has become the first president of America to be impeached twice. Regardless of how he leaves the White House - the Senate won't act on the impeachment before Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 - the neo-fascist seeds he has sown won't stop germinating.

Even after the brazen attempt to overturn election results, there is ambiguity among Americans on Trump's impeachment - 38% oppose his impeachment and 15% have no opinion. These percentages are in line with the support enjoyed by him for false claims regarding rigged elections.

Polls carried out December 2020 showed that almost 40%of Americans, including 72% of Republicans believed that the November election was rigged against Trump. The acceptance of these absurd allegations came in the backdrop of overtly anti-democratic efforts to overturn the results of a legitimate election. Trump put 234 federal judges into office, hand-picked according to ideological leanings. He appointed three Supreme Court justices, with his party taking unparalleled measures to push them through against popular mandate and in violation of certain procedures.

Republican Realignments

After the spectacle at the Capitol, the Republican Party has split into True Trumpists and Back-to-Businessers. Mike Pence, Tom Cotton, Chuck Grassley, Mike Lee, Ben Sasse, Jim Lankford and even Kelly Loeffler have sided against Trump. According to Mike Davis, this split reflects "a realignment of power within the Party with more traditional capitalist interest groups like NAM [National Association of Manufactures] and the Business Roundtable as well as with the Koch family, long uncomfortable with Trump. There should be no illusion that 'moderate Republicans' have suddenly been raised from the grave; the emerging project will preserve the core alliance between Christian evangelicals and economic conservatives and presumably defend most of the Trump-era legislation."

For Post-Trump Republicans, the lucrative potentials of Trumpism have been exhausted: they've already extracted their justices, their tax cuts, and their anti-immigration credentials. Now, they have got the perfect excuse to step off from the Trumpist bandwagon. True Trumpists, led by Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, find themselves in another political space - captains of a de facto third party that is mostly concentrated in the House of Representatives and state legislatures. Already, Trump lackeys are trying to redirect the frenzy of the fascist mob into a crusade against Big Tech which - to their chagrin - has banned Trump from almost platforms. For instance, Rep. Jim Jordan defended Trump with the farcical claim that impeaching him was simply an expression of "cancel culture" and a further attempt to silence conservatives.

The Spread of Neo-fascism

As is evident from the Republican split, an alt-right political faction will ensure that Trumpism does not wither away. At this point, it is necessary to ask how neo-fascism percolated through the pores of American society. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies reported that far-Right and White supremacist terrorist attacks in the US increased dramatically in 2017 (one year after Trump's Election win) to 53 attacks and another 44 in 2019 - an evidence of the cultural rootedness of neo-fascism.

In the Terror of the Unforeseen, Henry Giroux neatly lists all the elements comprising Trumpism: "the cult of the leader, the discourse of the savior, white nationalism, a narrative of decline, unchecked casino capitalism, systemic racism, silence in the face of a growing police state, the encouragement of state endorsed violence, the hallowing out of democracy by corporate power, a grotesque celebration of greed, a massive growth in the inequality of wealth, power and resources, a brutal politics of disposability, an expanding culture of cruelty, and a disdain for public virtues". From this compendium, we can observe that it was neoliberalism combined with violent xenophobia and anti-intellectualism which created a fertile ground for Trump's political hegemony.

In the age of Trump, Giroux sees the emergence of neo-fascism in "an unceasing stream of racism, demonizing insults, lies, and militarized rhetoric, serving as emotional appeals that are endlessly circulated and reproduced at the highest levels of government and the media." "The United States has a long history of racist language leading to cruel and harmful practices and, in some cases, violence aimed at groups targeted by such language." Giroux says that "the language of white nationalism and racial resentment" creates "a discourse that annihilates social codes and restrains political behavior and undermines the rule of law."

Trump's public pedagogy does not operate just through his tweets or statements but also through his performative silences. This was clear in the case of the 2017 Charlottesville rally where White supremacists gathered in opposition to the removal of a US Civil War statue. During the rally, a White supremacist killed the anti-fascist activist Heather Heyer. This act was heavily condemned across a broad political spectrum within the US. However, the Charlottesville rally and the killing of Heyer were initially met with silence from Trump, who otherwise is quick to tweet his opinions on similar situations. When he broke the silence with a press conference, he said that "there are two sides to a story" and asked "what about the alt left?" Even though he later condemned the racist elements in the Charlottesville rally, the initial silence and the narrative of "both sides" had already impacted the public discourse.

Ultimately, Trump's entire political project rests on irrationality. Only in this way can he simultaneously further the capitalist class' agenda. "The bourgeoisie," Henry Lefebvre says in Mystified Consciousness, "doesn't need ideas too refined and metaphysical. Carefully instigated banalities are usually more useful than metaphysics. It needs only to utilize old everyday sentiments, sentiments whose fragrance is 'all natural' and 'simply itself': faith, hearth, race, heroism, purity, duty - banalities inscribed in all our hearts." These emotionally powerful banalities serve to craft a false sense of collective identity in a neoliberal environment of hyper-individualization. As Hannah Arendt writes in Origins of Totalitarianism, "men in the midst of social disintegration and atomization will do anything to belong".

A Socialist Response

Neo-fascism in USA can be eliminated only through socialism. As long as neoliberal capitalism reigns supreme, potentialities for a project like Trumpism will continue to abound. Therefore, a socialist response needs to be carefully constructed. Socialist political praxis needs to emphasize protecting the population in the immediate present while working toward the long-run revolutionary reconstitution of society at large. Such a multi-temporal dynamic will allow the Left to ideologically defeat the Right on the terrain of hegemony.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Yanis Iqbal Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Yanis Iqbal is a student and freelance writer based in Aligarh, India and is interested in studying the existential conditions of subaltern classes.

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Neoliberalism and the Politics of Violence in Colombia

The Crisis of Neoliberalism in Honduras

The Crisis of Coffee Capitalism in Colombia

Financialization of Copper Mining in Chile

The Ravages of Lithium Extraction in Chile

Covid-19 and the Health Crisis in Latin America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Yanis Iqbal

Become a Fan
Author 516005
(Member since Apr 16, 2020), 2 fans, 9 articles, 4 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

This article outlines how neo-fascism will continue to live even after Donald Trump. Neo-fascism is not a phenomenon synonymous with an individual leader. Rather, it is a politico-cultural program, aiming to embed itself within a neoliberal configuration. Thus, what we need is socialist praxis which definitively puts an end to neo-fascism.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 at 3:01:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 