Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Narrative of "A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated" is a Lie

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
There's a pattern in the global pandemic data that no one in the Western mainstream press is talking about. The global maps of vaccination and low COVID rates, which one would assume would have a high level of overlap, are, in fact, almost mutually exclusive sets. That is, where vaccination rates are relatively high, COVID is high, and where vaccination is low, COVID rates are too. There are exceptions, but the pattern is remarkably consistent. Let's take a closer look.

In the month just past, the US, which ranks 30th in vaccination rate on the planet (out of 195 countries), had the most cases (3.9+million) and the most deaths (51,403) of any country on the planet, according to data from the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The UK, which has 67% of its people vaccinated, ranking #26 in worldwide vaccinations, had the second-highest number of cases (951,432) and 13th highest number of deaths (and was in the top ten in deaths per capita).

If the narrative out of the mouth of Anthony Fauci is correct--that this is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated"--how is it that the vast majority of countries with far lower vaccination rates than the US and the UK have far lower case and mortality rates as well? Just take a look at these mortality numbers for September compared to vaccination rates:

US:

· 56% vaccination

· 51,789 deaths

India:

· 15% vaccination

· 8,731 deaths (population of India is more than 4 times the US)

Australia

David Charbonneau is a teacher of literature and composition, living outside of Los Angeles. He believes that education (of all types) is the key to democracy and that real progress now depends on new paradigms for old problems.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Charbonneau

Author 519563
The global data on the COVID pandemic does not square with the story out of the CDC and the White House.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 15, 2021 at 10:11:48 PM

