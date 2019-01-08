The Myth of the Master Negotiator



When Donald Trump conned his way into the White House just over two years ago, part of the biographical myth he constructed was his reputation as an unrivaled negotiator.



But Trump's self-professed prowess as a deal-maker was pure fantasy. The obvious truth is that the only negotiating tactic that he knows is to threaten to burn everything down when he doesn't get his way.



Trump's deal-making incompetence is evident everywhere you look. Candidate Trump claimed dealing with China would be "very easy", and now we are in a trade war that is hurting American farmers and automakers, decreasing U.S. exports while imports from China continue to rise.



He met personally with Kim Jong-un and after being seduced by the Korean dictator, Trump promptly declared that "there is no longer a threat from North Korea", yet now North Korea says it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons.





