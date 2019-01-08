The Myth of the Master Negotiator

Donald Trump Sr. at #FITN in Nashua, NH
(Image by Michael Vadon) Permission Details DMCA
When Donald Trump conned his way into the White House just over two
years ago, part of the biographical myth he constructed was his
reputation as an unrivaled negotiator.
But Trump's self-professed prowess as a deal-maker was pure fantasy. The obvious truth is that the only negotiating tactic that he knows is to threaten to burn everything down when he doesn't get his way.
Trump's deal-making incompetence is evident everywhere you look. Candidate Trump claimed dealing with China would be "very easy", and now we are in a trade war that is hurting American farmers and automakers, decreasing U.S. exports while imports from China continue to rise.
He met personally with Kim Jong-un and after being seduced by the Korean dictator, Trump promptly declared that "there is no longer a threat from North Korea", yet now North Korea says it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons.
It is hard to imagine a hostile foreign power doing so much damage to the U.S. with such great efficiency.
Trump desperately wants funding for his southern border wall not only because it was the campaign promise that sparked his successful run for President, but also because failure to build it would be a blow to his hypersensitive ego. He long ago failed to secure funding from Mexico that he promised. If he fails to deliver on the wall's construction he is going to look like a loser, and in Trump's universe there is nothing worse than looking like a loser.
In addition to the shutdown, the "king of the deal" has threatened to close the southern border completely, terminate trade deals with Mexico, and cut off foreign aid to several Central American countries if he does not get funding for his ill-conceived wall. This is not negotiating, this is political terrorism.
Trump's inadequate bargaining prowess is exacerbated by his willful ignorance. He doesn't bother to read the daily intelligence briefings; he ignores information provided to him by our intelligence agencies regarding Russian interference in the elections, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and a host of other issues; and he mindlessly advocates conspiracy theories including birtherism and climate change, just to name a few.
A perfect example is his proposed wall, which has always been more of a campaign slogan than serious policy. The idea was not the result of exhaustive research on immigration or a deep understanding of immigration. Rather, he was playing to his xenophobic supporters in a way that would get the adulation that he so desperately craves.
Even Trump himself, in one of his 'instinctual' moments, where even he does not know what is coming out of his mouth next, explained exactly why the wall would be utterly useless. First claiming that no one would ever try to climb the wall with a ladder 'because there would be no way down' he then inadvertently stumbled into the obvious solution: 'well maybe a rope'.
He is now resorting to the claim that he can make an end-run around Congress by declaring a national emergency to fund his wall. By all accounts this is a non- starter, but it begs the question: If Trump is such an unrivaled negotiator, why is Mexico not paying for the wall; why couldn't he get the Republican controlled Congress to fund the wall; and why can't he reach a deal with the Democrats?