 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Democrats Must not Cave In

By       Message Scott Devlin       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 512844

From flickr.com: trump-pelosi-rt-jpo-190101_hpM ain_16x9_992 {MID-341741}
trump-pelosi-rt-jpo-190101_hpM ain_16x9_992
(Image by (Email Removed))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

According to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), if Donald Trump gives up on his demand for funding for his border wall, his presidency is effectively over. He is not wrong.

Trump's promise of a southern border wall was the centerpiece of his campaign for President. The prospect of a "great wall on our southern border" that would hold at bay the imaginary hordes of brown-skinned drug dealers and rapists, energized the racists and xenophobes that are among his most loyal supporters. The climax of his rallies was (and still is) the feverish chants of "Build the wall!" If he fails to deliver on the wall's construction it would expose him as weak and ineffective.

But the stakes are equally as high for the Democrats. The midterms - which gave them to a strong majority in the House - was a repudiation of everything Trump stands for, including his ill-conceived wall. The election to the House of the first-ever Muslim woman, first Somali-American, first Native American women, and an unprecedented number of Latina and African-American women are a direct result of Trump's toxic racism, sexism and paranoid xenophobia.

- Advertisement -
If the Democrats were to cave now it would be a betrayal to the droves of voters who turned out to reject Trump's vision for America. Lindsey Graham's claim that Trump has a mandate to build the wall is wrong. While Trump did win the election, he received 3,000,000 fewer votes than Clinton and the blue wave that swept Democrats into power is a clear indication that they have the mandate - a mandate to reject Trump's irrational policies.

Trump's recent threat to do an end run around Congress and declare a national emergency is just a distraction, and as such, the Democrats should ignore it.

Politics aside, the wall has always been more of a campaign slogan than serious policy. Undocumented immigration has been falling steadily for years and experts estimate that approximately half of undocumented immigrants enter through official crossings using fake documents, are smuggled through, or simply overstay their visas. A wall would do nothing to prevent this.

- Advertisement -
Nor would the wall would do much to prevent immigrants from crossing outside of official crossings. Even Trump, in one of his 'instinctual' moments, where even he does not know what is coming out of his mouth next, explained exactly why the wall would be utterly useless. First claiming that no one would ever try to climb the wall with a ladder 'because there would be no way down' he then inadvertently stumbled into the obvious solution: 'well maybe a rope'.

Perhaps the most important reason to oppose the wall is that it would be a repudiation of so much of what we stand for as a people. We are largely a nation of immigrants, who came here for freedom from oppression and for economic opportunity. The wall would be a negation of our values - a monument to racism and xenophobia and the antithesis of our Statue of Liberty, which for so long has exemplified our moral inclination to help the poor and oppressed.

This is the most important political clash of this presidency. The Democrats must not cave in. If Trump wins, he will gleefully get his mission-accomplished photo op, his base will be energized, the democrats that voted in the midterms will have been betrayed, and billions of dollars will have been wasted on a useless wall. If the Democrats hold firm they will save billions of dollars, fulfill their mandate to resist Trump's bigoted impulses and preserve America's standing as a champion for the downtrodden and oppressed.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Scott Devlin is a freelance writer with a focus on political analysis and outdoors adventure writing. Scott formerly served as a Combat Rifle Team Leader in the U.S. Army, has degrees in Philosophy and Biology and has two wonderful children. (more...)
 

Scott Devlin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump is the Real National Emergency

The Myth of the Master Negotiator

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Scott Devlin

Become a Fan
Author 512844

(Member since Jan 5, 2019), 2 articles, 4 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Tell me what you think!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 9, 2019 at 8:24:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 