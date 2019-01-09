The Democrats Must not Cave In

- Advertisement -

According to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), if Donald Trump gives up on his demand for funding for his border wall, his presidency is effectively over. He is not wrong.



Trump's promise of a southern border wall was the centerpiece of his campaign for President. The prospect of a "great wall on our southern border" that would hold at bay the imaginary hordes of brown-skinned drug dealers and rapists, energized the racists and xenophobes that are among his most loyal supporters. The climax of his rallies was (and still is) the feverish chants of "Build the wall!" If he fails to deliver on the wall's construction it would expose him as weak and ineffective.



But the stakes are equally as high for the Democrats. The midterms - which gave them to a strong majority in the House - was a repudiation of everything Trump stands for, including his ill-conceived wall. The election to the House of the first-ever Muslim woman, first Somali-American, first Native American women, and an unprecedented number of Latina and African-American women are a direct result of Trump's toxic racism, sexism and paranoid xenophobia.





- Advertisement -

Trump's recent threat to do an end run around Congress and declare a national emergency is just a distraction, and as such, the Democrats should ignore it.



Politics aside, the wall has always been more of a campaign slogan than serious policy. Undocumented immigration has been falling steadily for years and experts estimate that approximately half of undocumented immigrants enter through official crossings using fake documents, are smuggled through, or simply overstay their visas. A wall would do nothing to prevent this.



