OpEdNews Op Eds

The Mueller Report Will Badly Disappoint on Trump

By earl ofari hutchinson

Not a day passes without speculation somewhere in the media about when Special Counsel Robert Mueller will releases his report and just what exactly it will say about Trump. The first problem is getting a public look at the report, Trumps former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and his permanent Attorney General William Barr have made it almost clear that if it's up to them the public will never see a full, unredacted, or for that matter, any report any form, from Mueller. Trump's former attorney John Dowd went further and flatly said the report will never see the light of day.

House Democrats will try to have something to say about that. They chair key intelligence and oversight committees with subpoena power. Presumably they'll use that to get some, or all, of the report in their hands for a look and, of course, public release. The AG will counter with the claim that there are national security issues at stake that any public release could jeopardize. This in turn will ignite yet another war between Democrats and the Trump team over the report.

But the question that anyone has ever really been concerned about from day one in the Mueller probe is whether he's found anything to nail Trump on. Whether that be obstruction of justice and/or collusion with Russian operatives in the hijacking the 2016 presidential election. In the months and months that Mueller has drug out the investigation the answer to this question depends on who's asked.

Polls show the deep partisan political divide on this. Few Republicans think there's anything there that directly finger points Trump with any criminal action. The overwhelming majority of Democrats say there's much that implicates Trump. So far, the only thing that's certain is that Mueller has brought a slew of charges against several former key Trump presidential campaign players and his attorney and has looked hard at Trump's financial dealings. The only thing that has connected Trump to Russian sabotage of the election is the oft cited meeting between Trump Jr. at Trump Tower with Russian operatives in the run-up to the 2016 election. The operative word here is "indirect" since Trump wasn't at the meeting, denies any knowledge of any talk about smear tactics to be used against Hillary Clinton, and Trump Jr. has blown it off as simply a routine business meeting.

The only other possible incriminating tidbit is Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey when presumably he refused to shut down the Russia probe. This is basically Comey's word that this happened the way he says it did. If it did then Muller could make a plausible case against Trump for obstruction of justice. That's a potentially impeachable offense. But it's a tough sell. He'd have to show that Trump made a false statement, withheld, concealed, altered, or destroyed a document that obstructed the investigation.

There is no evidence of any existence, let alone concealment, destruction or tampering, of a document that would show that Trump ordered or demanded that Comey stand down from investigating him.

The bigger problem with trying to make an obstruction of justice charge stick is the always thorny matter of trying to prove intent. So, even if Trump desperately wanted Comey to back off from any potential investigation of his Russia tie and did try to undermine such an investigation, a prosecutor would still have to prove that he deliberately and willfully used illegal means to stop Comey from an investigation.

If this sounds like going around and around the legal mulberry bush, with where it stops no one knows, that's exactly what it is. It's so muddled, confused, and bogged down in a never-ending circle of legal he said-she said assertions to almost hopelessly throttle a prosecutor and a federal grand jury.

There's always the matter though of alleged pay-offs that Trump ordered made to prevent potentially embarrassing sexual hijinks revelations made public before the 2016 presidential election. His one-time fixer attorney and accountant have pointed the finger at Trump on this. However, this charge strays far afield from the whole intent of the Mueller investigation which was to try and sort out what Trump knew and when did he know it about Russian tampering with the 2016 presidential election to put him in the White House. The collusion and obstruction of justice charges that could bring down Trump hinge on the answer to that question.

Unfortunately, despite the never-ending chatter about what Mueller found and whether the public will get to see those findings, mean little if there's nothing that directly implicates Trump in criminal wrongdoing. Trump never misses a chance to make that point about Mueller's investigation and in the process of absolving himself of anything amiss. So far, he's proven to be right. And there's little reason to expect much from Mueller to prove him wrong.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of The Russia Probe: What Did Trump Know, And When Did He Know It? (Middle Passage Press) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L46G65X He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

 

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008)
The day Mueller was brought in to "investigate" Russian/Trump collusion in the 2016 Presidential election the hoax was on as it had already been determined by those hoping to find something to knock Trump out of the box where they finalized there was no there there.

So, enter Mueller to do his thing cover-up the real crimes, the crimes of the DNC and their dealings that contaminated the election of 2016. In fact, if discovering collusion by Russia was the ultimate goal why Hasn't Mueller reported anything concerning the Clintons and Russia? A topic which would give much more substance than a Trump/Russia collusion. But then as mentioned above a Trump/Russian collusion was not the primary reason for this hoax of an investigation whose intent was primarily to distract concerns away from the DNC actions of fraud, even murder, as well as distract away from the Clinton Foundation and the bribes, frauds, and worse.

I dare say an investigation that should have been undertaken would be putting prominent people behind bars for far more than lying or for not paying taxes. Such an investigation would go a long way toward exposing our bought and paid for the electoral process and thus improving it.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at 4:58:51 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
If "the findings" so far were honestly laid out, the Clintons and half White House would be in jail. If justice were truly applied, that would be for life.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at 6:18:28 PM

Author 0
Art Costa

Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010)
Agree, but think the reason for this investigation, beyond HRC cabal, was to make sure Trump stayed on the reservation regarding US Russian policy. If true, it has definitely achieved those ends.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at 6:55:24 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)
Just another wrong support for Trump from you.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at 7:12:30 PM

Author 0
Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008)
Support for Trump? Just stating the fact that the real investigation should be the DNC. That simply shows support for the truth.

Another wrong guess on your part.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at 9:04:57 PM

Author 0
jerry nachison

Author 503692

(Member since Oct 4, 2015)
I basically agree with Earl on this one. I've followed this probe since day one. However, I'm not a lawyer so have become caught in the mass of verbiage, back and forth and whatnot since the beginning. At this point the report will say what it will.

The report is being made to be almost anti-climatical. My concern is that it may be tainted by direct order from Mueller's bosses, and/or the apparent push and words from our new AG about redaction or full suppression of the report.

I will not await it with bated breath.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at 6:20:54 PM

Author 0
