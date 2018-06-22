Trump says Republicans are going to keep .winning, winning, winning. in Minnesota President Trump held a campaign rally for Republicans in Duluth, Minnesota tonight. CBS Minnesota reporter Esme Murphy spoke to CBSN about how Mr.
The more incendiary, vicious and vindictive Trump gets the more his rabid base love him. Listen to these hordes when they still erupt in "Lock her up!" How pathetic!
It's all about perpetual campaigning, but now Trump realizes he can't appeal to anyone except his loyal base of Charlottesville, VA "fine people," white supremacists and the xenophobic population who voted for him precisely because he, just as they do, hates people of color.
Now, it's more punishment, more dehumanizing, more hurt, more imprisonment of young kids and babies, more "I really don't care do u" insidious mistreatment and abuse of people because being tough and inhumane elicits all the love and adoration from his amoral, bigoted base of supporters that he craves for himself.
But, how long can hate last? Even if his base stampedes to the polls in November his racist appeal can no longer stem the flow of Americans who still believe in love and human compassion. Those words are spoken throughout the Bible that he and his screeching hordes abandoned.
Predictably and unfortunately though when that day arrives, that is when the angry monster Grendl will become even more dangerous to all of us.