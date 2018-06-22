 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Morphing of Monster Trump

By       Message Richard Stitt       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 511462
- Advertisement -


Trump says Republicans are going to keep .winning, winning, winning. in Minnesota President Trump held a campaign rally for Republicans in Duluth, Minnesota tonight. CBS Minnesota reporter Esme Murphy spoke to CBSN about how Mr.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The more incendiary, vicious and vindictive Trump gets the more his rabid base love him. Listen to these hordes when they still erupt in "Lock her up!" How pathetic!

It's all about perpetual campaigning, but now Trump realizes he can't appeal to anyone except his loyal base of Charlottesville, VA "fine people," white supremacists and the xenophobic population who voted for him precisely because he, just as they do, hates people of color.

- Advertisement -
So, he doubled down in his Duluth, MN rally promising that he will be tougher on those brown-skinned people and their children, many of whom are desperate refugees fleeing violence and seeking asylum.

Now, it's more punishment, more dehumanizing, more hurt, more imprisonment of young kids and babies, more "I really don't care do u" insidious mistreatment and abuse of people because being tough and inhumane elicits all the love and adoration from his amoral, bigoted base of supporters that he craves for himself.

But, how long can hate last? Even if his base stampedes to the polls in November his racist appeal can no longer stem the flow of Americans who still believe in love and human compassion. Those words are spoken throughout the Bible that he and his screeching hordes abandoned.

- Advertisement -
Trump's day of reckoning is looming closer with each spout of phlegm that pours from his filthy, racist mouth.

Predictably and unfortunately though when that day arrives, that is when the angry monster Grendl will become even more dangerous to all of us.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired. 4 years USAF Air Weather Service, 4 years Accountant Western Pacific Railroad, University of San Francisco, B.A. in English University of California, Berkeley, 38 years National Weather Service. Recipient of NOAA Administrator's Award 2001.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is The U.S. Constitution Still In Our Future?

Getting Gassed by The Trump Economy

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Richard Stitt

Become a Fan
Author 511462

(Member since May 23, 2018), 3 articles, 6 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

America First was a slogan used by Charles Lindbergh in his isolationist movement and abandonment of U.S. allies. Now, it has been revived with Donald J. Trump.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 22, 2018 at 5:53:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 