The Moral Movement Against Violence

From Robert Reich Blog

From youtube.com: Ties to the NRA Leave Companies Scrambling for Cover {MID-256597}
Ties to the NRA Leave Companies Scrambling for Cover
(Image by YouTube, Channel: News To Day Read)
Join the Ku Klux Klan and get 10 percent off on your next Fed Ex shipment!

Okay, the National Rifle Association isn't quite the Klan. But it's getting closer. For years, big corporations had welcomed the opportunity to accumulate more customers by giving discounts to NRA members, even if they pack assault rifles.

Yet in the aftermath of the shootings in Parkland, Florida, and the activism of high school students, corporations are bailing out of their deals with the NRA.

As we've seen with the corporate firings of sleazebag movie moguls and predatory television personalities, nothing concentrates the minds of CEOs like a moral protest that's gaining traction.

As I said, the NRA isn't the Klan, but since Trump became president it's behaved like a subsidiary of the alt-right.

At last week's CPAC conference, NRA president Wayne LaPierre cloaked his pro-gun address in paranoia about a "tidal wave" of "European-style socialists bearing down upon us," telling his audience "you should be frightened."

Most Americans know this kind of talk is bonkers. Not incidentally, most Americans also want gun controls. Ninety-seven percent support universal background checks and 70 percent favor registering all guns with the police.

Preventing gun violence is coming to be seen less as an issue of "gun rights" and more about public morality. "Are we prepared to say that such violence visited on our children year after year after year is somehow the price of our freedom?" Obama asked in 2012, after 20 first-graders were massacred at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Obama got nowhere, of course, but now change seems to be in the air. Why? I think Donald Trump deserves some credit.

Trump's response to the slayings in Parkland has been to urge schools to arm teachers. The proposal is not only wrongheaded -- more than 30 studies have shown that additional guns increase gun violence and homicides -- but profoundly immoral.

If the only way to control gun violence is for all Americans arm themselves, we would all be living in a social Darwinist hell.

The moral void of Donald Trump has been a catastrophe for America in many ways, but it's contributing to a backlash against the systemic abuses of power on which so much violence in American life is founded.

The Parkland students are insisting that adults stand up to the immorality of the NRA. Corporations are responding. So are politicians. "We get out there and make sure everybody knows how much money their politician took from the NRA," said David Hogg, one of the students.

Similarly, the #MeToo movement is insisting that America wake up to the immoral behavior of powerful predatory men.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Lawrence Klein

Lawrence Klein
Author 23018

(Member since Sep 27, 2008)


Poem -- "Make America Frightened -- Insane!"

Let's Have Everyone "Packing Heat",
Sure in Kindergarten Kids look Sweet,
But by Grade two, three or four,
The Teacher can shout, "Hit The Floor",

When Johnny shows up with a Gatlin Gun,
The teacher won't have to run,
But pull out his AR-Fifteen,
"Do You Like This Picture"? Are You Keen

To turn your schools into the 'Wild West',
End of semester -- if the test
Scores are a bit low
'Gun Stress" will let you know!

How much harm a Psychopathic President can do,
"No Global Warming" should give you a clue!

-------------------------

Ponder the 'Mindset' you are about to empower!
Shootings are an issue, are you going to cower
In Restaurants, Hospitals or in Church?
Waiters, Doctors, Clergy will perch

With their Assault Rifles, loaded and cocked!
Better be polite, for if they are mocked
A frown is the least they can deliver
"What a World", makes you want to shiver!

Other societies have made this choice,
Australia , the U.K. both rejoice
They relinquished their guns, and can sleep at night,
Thinking it better than living in fright.

"Love is the Answer" -- and "Do unto others,
As you'd have done unto You", or live 'under the covers'!

Copyright Lawrence Klein 2018
#ThereIsAChoice

Are Australia's gun laws the solution for the US? http://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-35048251

Gun control and ownership laws in the UK http://www.bbc.com/news/10220974

Should Teachers Be Armed With Guns?
http://nyti.ms/2CnyJTK

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018 at 9:41:42 PM

Author 0
