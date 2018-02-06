

The Bogeyman

There's not much in the memo.

The right says it shows the FBI was working for Hillary.

Hillary is a POS. Nothing new.

The left says Trump violated national security. The head of the FBI warned it could hurt the nation, releasing it.

There's nothing of high security in there. But the bullshit could hurt the FBI and the other spy agencies.

It's said that the FISA warrants were obtained without informing the court that the Steele dossier was funded by Democrats. But there was a footnote in the FISA request that vaguely mentioned the partisan connection.

My take is that the Nunes memo and the Democrats' reply are exercises in spin. They're a distraction from bigger stuff. The Dems think it is aimed at weakening the nation's trust in the Mueller investigation. These are the Dems who are using the whole Russia-gate story to cover for their treasonous rigging of the Democratic primary and subsequent loss of the presidential election-- so they are not blamed for totally f*cking things up and giving the world Trump.

There are naive, or maybe, by this point, self-deluding people on the left who held hope that Trump would actually clean out the swamp. I myself entertained a tiny hope that he might do what he said he would. But it became clear, as soon as he started appointing people to his administration, that when he said clean out the swamp, he meant neaten it up, make it more comfy for its denizens a make it more inviting for more slithery, slimy creatures.

So the memo is a thing to project your dreams and desires onto. It's a vehicle for dwelling on your fantasies. If you still believe Trump offers hope, then you may see the Memo as a hopeful sign.

Me, I see the memo as a distraction. The real problem is we have a system that is disgustingly, earth-threateningly, life-threateningly dangerous, designed for the ultra-wealthy psychopaths who don't care how many people die if they get their hundred million dollar houses, artwork and yachts.

That system is the problem.

When they say memo, we should be saying tear down this f*cking crooked, rigged system.

When they say this will put the FBI at risk, we should be saying GOOD! The FBI should be torn down and re-created from scratch, with protections installed so psycho, lying nutcases like J. Edgar Hoover and his lying predecessors (FBI agents are taught to lie. They must succeed at lying to pass their job requirements) are not allowed to abuse the extreme power of having access to people's secrets.

When they say give Trump a chance, it's only a year, tell them they are deluded fools. Got that? Deluded fools. Yes. Hillary was sh*t. Both parties are sh*t. We need to make like Samson clean out the Augean stables. I wrote about this in 2006.

Things haven't changed very much, except they've gotten worse. But perhaps, at least some people, have a clearer picture of what is really going on. And some have been sucked into the Trump fairy tale while others are still living in the isn't Obama wonderful Democratic fairy tale.