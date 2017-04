Chico:

Who's on war,

What's on bailouts,

I Don't Know's on Oil.

*

Harpo: (speaker of the House)

strums something heavenly on harp,

then riffs

flatulent blasts on bicycle horn

*

Groucho:

Say the secret woid

and win big bankster bucks.

Pardon me while I slip into a cover-up.

There's something corrupt going on

around my pants, and

I just can't seem to locate it.