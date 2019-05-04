The Lone Wolf-A must watch film.

- Advertisement -

After 4 years in the making -An unknown film made by a first-time director from India strangely titled Kalashnikov is beginning to cause a buzz amongst Muslim communities across Internet.

The film is a complex journey into the mind of a radical Islamic Jihadist we often refer to as The Lone Wolf. Despite not screening at festivals (which could be due to the theme itself), the film has been picked up for sales directly by Little House Studio Films based in Beverly Hills, California and will be distributed by Leo mark Films in the United States.

I had the chance to view the film at a private function held by a former Indian Diplomat in Los Angeles which was attended mainly by law enforcement officers working for homeland security.

Though the film is based on true events, the director at no point makes an attempt to align his main protagonist towards any Religion. Despite certain references being inevitable.

- Advertisement -

The story begins in a remote area at the India-Pakistan border near Punjab from where a group of Terrorists try to cross in, via a barbed fence and are shot down by the Border Security Force.

Except for One.

Abu Aatif who digs his way through an underground canal the terrorists explode and make it into an unseen pathway.Days later, he finds refuge in the house of a transgender who helps him recover, takes care of his health and feeds him without knowing that she is hoarding a Terrorist who is on a mission to attack the city of Mumbai in Western India.

- Advertisement -

The Actor who plays the Terrorist, Deepak Sharma in his first film is a super model based in Australia and the face of Audi-a household automobile brand. He blends into his character with ease and silent brilliance. Deepak Sharma's portrayal of Aatif the terrorist takes the film to different level altogether and the film has been shot lyrically by Shobith Sharma who handles the camera for a feature for the first time.

Born in India, He left the country at a very young age, settled down in Australia and educated himself to a very high degree post which he suddenly moves to Syria via contacts made on the Dark Web-The director's stamen is right there-The power of radicalization can hit anybody at any time.

Trained by the ISIS, he is tasked with bombing the city of Mumbai and moves to the Khorasan province in Afghanistan from where he moves to Pakistan and is helped by members of the Lashkar e Taiba to cross over into mainland India. He is intelligent, highly skilled and radicalized enough where his deranged mind is unable to see anything except the journey to heaven by killing himself which happens to be the edict of the Islamic State.

Next Page 1 | 2