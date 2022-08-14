 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The LAUSD Fails Vulnerable Families (Again)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"Please don't dismiss families that require additional safety measures."
- Parents Supporting Teachers

Last week the LAUSD finally released the COVID-19 protocols that will be followed when schools open later this month. To the dismay of families that have members of the household who are at increased risk during this continuing health crisis, these new procedures continue the trend of providing less protection against spreading the virus within the classroom. This is being done despite the fact Los Angeles just experienced another surge of the deadly virus.

Most concerning about the district's new plans is its reliance on voluntary compliance. When testing at home, parents are only required to upload positive tests to the Daily Pass, even after exposure. This allows those who continue to deny the seriousness of the virus to ignore the threat to other students and skip the testing requirements.

Under the previous protocols, testing was performed at school. Everyone was treated as equal members of the school community and those who tested positive could be immediately removed. This provided protection to all students and their families.

COVID Testing
COVID Testing
(Image by NavyMedicine)   Details   DMCA
The LAUSD explains the move away from PCR tests by making the claim that because of the "high level of sensitivity" that "can pick up low levels of the virus both before and after infection", these tests will exclude students from the school building that have not yet had the ability to spread the virus. This reasoning seems highly suspect as it is better to exclude students from the physical classroom before they are contagious rather than wait until they have already started spreading the virus to other students, including those with additional health risks.

The district also takes the unnecessary risk of serving food in classrooms. The onslaught of COVID-19 put a pause on the wildly unpopular Breakfast In The Classroom program, but it will resume in the new school year. This will force students who are choosing to wear a mask to remove it during the meal period. Weather permitting, all food should be served outside where the risk of transmission is reduced.

If School Board members included a parent with children enrolled in LAUSD schools, perhaps the concerns of families would have been taken into account when crafting the new rules. This magnifies the importance of electing qualified parents Dr. Rocio Rivas and Marvin Rodriguez. Their election in November would give families a voice during board discussions. In the meantime, the board would be well advised to pay attention to suggestions for protecting students offered by Parents Supporting Teachers, an advocacy group with over 28,000 members, so that the district can commit itself to once again "being a national leader in school and community COVID safety."


(Image by Parents Supporting Teachers)   Details   DMCA

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He was elected to the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and is the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend