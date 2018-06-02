Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Jig Is Up On Russia Fake News -- But Who Cares?

Vladimir Putin
(Image by Kremlin.ru)
--Flash! Russian opposition journalist murdered in Kiev.

--Bang! It was just the latest Putin hit job.

--Poof! The whole story turned out to be a hoax.

With those three steps the latest explosive news story about Russia went up in smoke. I'm talking about the widely reported murder in Ukraine of a so-called dissident Russian journalist.

But the murder hoax isn't the big story here. The blockbuster is how the media, Russia "experts," and politicians reacted to the purported murder before the hoax was exposed.

On May 30, NPR reported, "Fatally Shot Russian Journalist Was Targeted For His Work." CNN tagged along with, "Journalist, a Putin critic, killed in Ukraine."

Who did it? According to BBC, Ukraine's prime minister Volodymyr Groysman "accused Russia of being behind the killing." This sounds like the same old story: Putin just murdered another journalist.

There was only one problem here. Someone discovered on the same day this murder story broke that journalist Arkady Babchenko was actually alive and well.

The news of his murder was fake news. The Ukrainian government quickly tried to cover up its hoax. It came up with what sounds like a whopper of an explanation: They tried to tell us that the Babchenko hoax was all part of a plan to entrap some Russian hit man.

Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't. Who knows. But those caught spreading the hoax now have scant credibility left. Take for example the Ukrainian officials. They admit to lying about Babchenko's death and now expect us to believe their fanciful and unsubstantiated cover-up story.

And who is to believe NPR and CNN now? They jumped right onto the emergent hoax without any apparent thought of journalistic fact checking. The same goes for the commentators who were quick to spread the unsubstantiated story. All parties that put their reputations on the line now are seen with egg on their faces.

A good case study is Mark Galeotti, an academic with a long history of spreading misinformation about Russia. Writing in the Moscow Times Galeotti rhetorically asked, "Does the Putin regime murder its enemies as a matter of policy, does it simply create an atmosphere permissive of such violence, or is it now the scapegoat of choice?" Then he remarked, "The answer, of course, is all three."

Well actually it is not all three -- it is just the third: Russia is now "the scapegoat of choice." And Galeotti is now on record as a certified scapegoater.

Still commenting on the then yet-to-be exposed Babchenko murder hoax Galeotti proclaimed: "It is hard to see his murder as not directly or indirectly instigated by the Kremlin."

Galeotti is not new in the game of spreading false information about Russia. My book Litvinenko Murder Case Solved documents a whopper he told the Moscow Times in 2012. It was about Litvinenko's polonium poisoning. The official British submission held that the polonium likely came from an industrial or commercial source. Yet Galeotti fingered Russia, claiming only a sophisticated state run laboratory could produce it. He had no facts to back up that claim either.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

William Dunkerley is author of the books "Litvinenko Murder Case Solved," "The Phony Litvinenko Murder," "Ukraine in the Crosshairs," and "Medvedev's Media Affairs," all published by Omnicom Press. He is a media business analyst and consultant
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Jim Thomas

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)


Thank you for writing this article. Unfortunately, the fake news concerning any person, Country or other entity the U.S. declares to be its extant enemy is subject to a torrent of lies, deceit and acts of violence unleashed by the U.S. establishment, which includes the mainstream media. Informed people do not pay any attention to the "news" reported by the mainstream media. Except for the weather and a few sports and music oriented programs I rarely watch my television. NPR, CNN and the rest serve the establishment. Over the last 40 years or so the 1% has largely succeeded in cutting off funding for the media sources which were providing unbiased news reports. As someone said (I cannot remember whom, so I cannot give credit), NPR now stands for National Petroleum Radio (due to the fact that it receives funding from the Koch family). The 1% is now fully in charge, having bought the mainstream media and the U.S. government. Still, reports like this one need to be made in order to try to educate more people to the true state of affairs regarding the "news" that is consumed by the public, most of whom, as you point out, have no idea that they are being lied to hour by hour by hour.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 3:26:59 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Responding to the title, I care, greatly.


I feel confident enough to say that many others do, and many others would if they somehow got the full picture. Which this article certainly helps do, for which I thank you.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 4:54:22 PM

