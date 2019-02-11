 
 
The Institute for Local Self-Reliance: Challenging Ecomomic and Political Powers

Envision This! Consider that we determine deep changes need to occur in our world. Pronto! Change cannot happen in the future. It needs to occur here and now. Impeaching Donald Trump is well taken. But that's not enough. Trump is a reflection of what We The People have become. We live in a Corporate Reality. Not a human one.

What we need to do is empower ourselves. Revolutions do not cut it. By definition, revolutions are going about in circles, i.e., revolving doors, just as Orwell critiqued in Animal Farm. In a revolution, we go nowhere. It's the same "poop" on different days.

Politically, Trump is a wonderful metaphor regarding what we have become. We the People are currently stuck in the culture of The Revolving Door. Yes, in our world of corporations, we have fallen into Devolution.

We need, instead, an Evolving Door, i.e., an Evolution.

The Declaration of Independence proclamation of a government "Of the People, by the People for the People" is a fallacious lie. Even in the 1700's, "Being the People For the People" was a lie. For example, consider blacks, women, and Native Americans regarding "We the People". Indeed, if you haven't yet read Howard Zinn's A People's History of the United States, I strongly recommend you do. We the People, All the People need to be empowered. That includes Nature, The Essence of Life. Without Nature, we simply will no longer be here. Nature is "I AM!"

We need to rely on ourselves towards fostering a better world for ourselves, and future generations. 7 generations to the future! Not a 5-year plan. Change is up to us, right now. The corporations, the military, or the government will not get us out of this mess. Corporations are not people. (If the dominant opposition can declare that corporations are people, with all the rights of people, how much more can we declare Mother Nature as a person!) It's "We the People" who breathe in life here and now that's going to foster change. We are part/participant of nature, not a part of a nation under the thumb of the mega-rich.

There is one institute that speaks to empowerment titled The Institute for Local Self-Reliance.

Why "Self-Reliance?

We need to facilitate the evolutionary track in order to foster seven generations. The question is, do we foster more wars, pollution, and criminal behaviors within our politics alongside those criminals who are policing us i.e., corporations (Trump, Rothchilds, Koch Brothers, etc.)? If we don't care about seven generations, we need to ask, "Do we care about our current children?"

So what do we do? Sit on our thumbs? Perhaps we will wake up to foster clean water and air, while saying "NO!" to constant wars, and politicians who are under the thumbs of corporations. We human beings desperately need to get out from under the thumbs of corporations and become The Power ourselves. Only then can begin again to promote human evolution.

To become empowered, consider the work of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) who states:

The Institute for Local Self-Reliance challenges concentrated economic and political power, and instead champions an approach in which ownership is broadly distributed, institutions are humanly scaled, and decision-making is accountable to communities.

What are the goals for The Institute for Local Self Reliance? They state:

Burl Hall is a retired counselor who is living in a Senior Citizen Housing apartment. Burl has one book to his credit, titled "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal our Wounded Nature." For more information, search the book on Amazon. (more...)
 

John Rachel

I've always believed that evolution is not just biological. It's social, political, spiritual, moral, literally it can embrace any of the manifestations of what it is to be human. That's why on my bio, I call myself an 'evolutionary humanist'. Pretentious, yes, but we all need to aspire to something and pretense is the first step to actualization.

What drives extra-biological evolution? Ingenuity, creativity, objectivity, dedication to advancement of the human experiment, idealism, faith, hope, dreams, altruism, fellowship, love. What have I left out? Please add to the list, create instructions for the label, then follow the instructions faithfully until desired effect is achieved. Why do we make it so difficult?

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 10:51:14 PM

