OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/15/19

The House Now Has A Constitutional Duty to Impeach Trump

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 47089
From Robert Reich Blog

More And More Americans Say We Have To Impeach Trump
Donald Trump is causing a constitutional crisis with his blanket refusal to respond to any subpoenas.

So what happens now? An impeachment inquiry in the House won't send him packing before election day 2020 because Senate Republicans won't convict him of impeachment.

So the practical political question is whether a House impeachment inquiry helps send him packing after election day. That seems unlikely.

Probably no more than a relative handful of Americans are still unsure of how they'll vote on Nov. 3, 2020. An impeachment is unlikely to reveal so many more revolting details about Trump that these swing voters would be swayed to vote against him, and their votes wouldn't make much of a difference anyway.

Besides, the inquiry probably wouldn't reveal much that's not already known, because House subpoenas will get tangled up in the courts for the remainder of Trump's term (even though courts give more deference to subpoenas in an impeachment inquiry).

Worse yet is the chance that an impeachment inquiry plays into Trump's hands by convincing some wavering voters that Democrats and the "deep state" are out to get Trump, thereby giving him more votes than he'd otherwise get.

Does this mean House Democrats should avoid taking the political risk of impeaching Trump? Not at all.

Another question needs to be considered not just the practical political effect on the 2020 election, but something more important over the long run.

It is whether an action designed to enforce our Constitution is important for its own sake even if it goes nowhere, even if it's unpopular with many voters, even if it's politically risky.

Every child in America is supposed to learn about the Constitution's basic principles of separation of powers, and checks and balances.

But these days, every child and every adult in America is learning from Donald Trump that these principles are bunk.

By issuing a blanket refusal to respond to any congressional subpoena, Trump is saying Congress has no constitutional authority to oversee the executive branch. He's telling America that Congress is a subordinate branch of government rather than a co-equal branch. Forget separation of powers.

By spending money on his "wall" that Congress explicitly refused to authorize, Trump is saying that Congress no longer has any constitutional authority over spending. Goodbye, checks and balances.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Lance Ciepiela


Author 14196

(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 52 fans, 58 articles, 84 quicklinks, 4150 comments, 213 diaries






  New Content

Yes, of course, the Democrats do not need "bi-partisan support" to impeach the president when they are "in the majority" they already have the votes - a "simple majority vote" as the Founders intended. Pelosi, Conyers and now Nadler are not/were not following the Constitution by waiting on the Republicans to begin impeachment proceedings.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3:32:04 PM

Author 0


Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson


Author 500983

(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 14 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1265 comments, 1 diaries






  New Content

Initially, I was fine with wanting Trump impeached...but then we'd get Pence who I think is just a smarter version of Drumpf and would probably be worse...now I'm for impeaching Trump, then Pence, then Ryan (I think..and so on down the line until some sanity can be restored). Wisful thinking..sigh.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:07:06 PM

Author 0


Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Devil's Advocate


Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2655 comments






Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

Ah, just bomb the building and have it done! (Just make sure they're all in there first.) :)

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:50:54 PM

Author 0


Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Richard Girard


Author 149

(Member since Feb 27, 2006), 42 fans, 164 articles, 1 quicklinks, 738 comments, 5 diaries






  New Content

Pelosi's refusal to even consider looking at impeaching Trump will be looked on as a sign of weakness by Republicans and Independents, as well as discourage Democrats from going to the polls. Investigating him, and charging those who refuse to honor subpoena's with contempt of Congress Makes the Congress appear to be doing something. Forcing the Courts to get involved also helps.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:25:52 PM

Author 0


Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 