The Horror of Battlefield Tactical Nuclear Weapons - Insights Sparked by Events In Ukraine and North Korea

What happens if a battlefield tactical nuclear weapon explodes? Nuclear horror is discussed in this Op Ed, this article is extremely graphic, and such graphic descriptions may be very offensive to some people.

For years, the press and governments have referred to battlefield tactical nuclear weapons, and the devastation from such weapons is horrendous. To end the unprovoked Second World War ("The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich", William Shirer), the only nuclear weapons ever used on people were detonated at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan (Figures 1 and 2). Estimates vary for the number of dead, but death estimates exceed 200,000 people for these two cities, where the number of people burned to death could not be confirmed ("The Making of the Atomic Bomb", by Richard Rhodes).

Talk in the press of a possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine and North Korean nuclear weapons missile testing ignites interest in this explosive topic. Ukraine blasts into the news with analyses such as "Explainer: How real are Putin's nuclear threats in Ukraine?" (Click Here), and "Exclusive: As Ukraine Gets Closer to Victory, Nuclear War Gets Closer Too" (Click Here).

The North Korean nuclear missile program explodes forward at the same time. Concerns are raised in "North Korea's Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with U.S., South Korea" (click here), and "What North Korea learned from Ukraine: Now's the perfect time for a nuclear push" (click here).

A Rekindled Fear of Nuclear Weapons

The fear of nuclear war has grasped the headlines, and we are uncertain if nuclear blasts are imminent, where "Biden believes Putin won't use nuclear weapons on Ukraine" (click here). We are uncertain of a scary nuclear weapons future, 'while long- and medium-range nuclear systems have been constrained or eliminated by arms control treaties, tactical nuclear weapons have never had verified limits' (.ucsusa.org/resources/tactical-nuclear-weapons).

Threats are reported. The "European Union: 'Russian Army will be annihilated' if Putin uses nuclear weapons" ( Click Here ). Furthermore, military nuclear forces are strengthened as "Kim Jong Un talks up North Korea's nuclear threat after latest missile tests". Kim stated that 'Our nuclear combat forces' 'proved again their full preparedness for actual war to bring the enemies under their control' ( click here ).

The Horror of Tactical Nuclear Weapons

The definition, and horrific devastation, of a tactical nuclear weapon may escape some of us. Al Jazeera published an article 'What are nuclear tactical weapons, will they be used in Ukraine?' (Click Here). That article stated that 'Many of the world's nuclear powers have weapons that are considered low-yield or meant to be used on the battlefield'. This apparent acceptance of such weapons to be used to kill people overlooks the terrible consequences of using these weapons.

The 1945 bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki fall into the general classification of low-yield tactical nuclear weapons. Such attacks are not accepted as battlefield strategies. Yet, tactical weapons capable of destroying cites are available in nuclear arsenals for military use.

We need to clearly understand the overwhelming terror of these weapons. While tactical weapons are stationed in many countries, these weapons have never targeted people. The nuclear horror for people trapped inside a nuclear blast describes pain and anguish beyond belief. Accordingly, brief descriptions of tactical nuclear weapons and their human devastation are provided here.

Bigger Bombs Kill More People

Horrors of World War II preceded the atomic bomb. Carpet bombing was executed against cities in Europe and Japan. More than 20,000 people were killed during three days of bombing in Dresden, Germany, and more than 80,000 people were killed during two days of bombing in Tokyo, Japan ('Bombing of Dresden', click here, Bombing of Tokyo, www.britannica.com/event/Bombing-of-Tokyo). Incendiary bombs were dropped from aircraft to blanket cities in flame to burn as many people to death as possible. People who hid in basements suffocated to death as the roaring firestorms above sucked up all of the oxygen needed to breathe.

Exploding into the future from these firestorms, atomic bombs explosively forced uranium or plutonium together to generate massive releases of energy and atomic particles at temperatures at millions of degrees centigrade at the center of the explosions. These weapons were detonated above the ground to cause maximum destruction and death.



Figure 1: Part of Downtown Hiroshima after the Atomic Bomb

Figure 2: A Hiroshima Bombing Burn Victim

Figure 3: Artillery shell loading - 1953, 15 kiloton, U.S. nuclear weapons test

Figure 4: Artillery firing - 1953, U.S. nuclear weapons test

Figure 5: Initial nuclear explosion blast of light prior to an explosive blast wave from a nuclear weapon, where a blinding light was much brighter than shown - 1953, U.S. nuclear weapons test

Figure 6: Heat wave - 1953, U.S. nuclear weapons test

Figure 7: Nuclear winds followed an initial blast wave, or shock wave, where shock waves are only a few molecules thick - 1953, U.S. nuclear weapons test

Figure 8: Mushroom explosion, as burning materials rose into the sky, 11 seconds after the detonation of the bomb - 1953, U.S. nuclear weapons test

Figure 9: Mushroom cloud, as radioactive dust to create radioactive fallout rose into the sky, 18 seconds after detonation - 1953, U.S. nuclear weapons test

Figure 10: Fat Man and Little Boy, Atomic bomb models

Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Only Nuclear Bomb Explosions That Killed and Maimed People

John Hersey's book "Hiroshima" describes the Hiroshima bombing, where the scope of death and destruction was similar at Nagasaki. To help explain the Hiroshima nuclear explosion, a comparable U.S. nuclear explosion test is shown in Figures 3 - 9. Each figure shows one moment of an atomic bomb explosion. Both the Hiroshima explosion and this test explosion were equivalent to 15-ton TNT explosions.

At Hiroshima ground zero, directly underneath the blast, a painter was working on a ladder. He, and many others, were vaporized, and turned into gas particles. That painter's shadow was burned into the sidewalk by the intense blast of energy (Figure 5).

After the bomb exploded, an explosive pressure wave blasted outward from the bomb site. The blast wave was immediately followed by a high-temperature heat wave (Figure 6). A nuclear wind followed the blast wave and heat wave in a direction away from ground zero (Figure 7). These waves and the nuclear wind were deadly and destructive.

Following the deadly explosive pressure wave, heat wave, and, nuclear wind, the now famous mushroom cloud exploded into the sky (Figures 8 and 9). As this cloud formed, air was sucked back to ground zero and upwards to cause a second nuclear wind. This second wind rushed in the opposite direction of the first nuclear wind to cause even more devastation.

These devastating seconds in Hiroshima unveiled the atomic bomb to the world. At ground zero everything is obliterated. At a distance from ground zero, the explosion wave loosened the skin of people, and the following heat wave melted the skin from their bodies. Sheets of skin from their chests and backs hung from their belts down to near their knees - as they walked in bewilderment to what had just happened to them. People at further distances from ground zero felt liquid running down their face, as their eyeballs melted from their eye sockets. At even further distances, people were blinded who looked into the nuclear blast.

These are the immediate effects of tactical nuclear weapons. Disfigurements of the human body by nuclear blast detonations and heat waves clearly meet the definition of horror. Per Merriam-Webster, the meaning of horror is painful and intense fear, dread, or dismay.

Even Bigger Bombs Can Kill Even More People

Note the relatively small size of the immensely destructive 15-kiloton bomb in Figure 3. Technology reduced the size of the Hiroshima bombs, shown in Figure 10. Technology also increased the destructive energy of nuclear weapons.

Russia developed the 1-gigaton (1 million kiloton) Tsar Bomba hydrogen fusion bomb. This Russian bomb is the largest nuclear weapon ever exploded (Russia releases secret footage of 1961Tsar Bomba hydrogen blast, Click Here). The explosive energy of this bomb is 66,667 times the explosive energy of the Hiroshima bomb.

Atomic bombs and hydrogen, thermonuclear bombs release great amounts of energy and radiation. Atomic bombs use nuclear fission to split uranium or plutonium into many chemical elements. Hydrogen bombs use fission - an atomic bomb trigger - to provide sufficient energy to generate a nuclear fusion reaction, which creates helium molecules. Hydrogen bombs generate far greater explosions than atomic bombs (us.com/physics/hydrogen-bomb). Tactical weapons are atomic bombs.

A Definition of Tactical Nuclear Weapons?

Tactical nuclear weapons today can cause greater destruction than the bombings of Hiroshima or Nagasaki. Short-range nuclear missiles travel less than 620 miles (1,000 km), and long-range missiles can travel thousands of miles. Short-range missiles or artillery typically deliver tactical nuclear weapons.

'Tactical nuclear weapons, also called nonstrategic nuclear weapons, are generally designed for battlefield use and have a shorter range than strategic, or long-range, nuclear weapons, which are designed to directly attack an adversary's homeland. Some analysts describe tactical nuclear weapons as intended to win a battle, while strategic weapons are intended to win a war.' 'Bottom line: there is no universal definition of tactical nuclear weapons.'

Even though the exact definition of tactical nuclear weapons is unclear, one fact is clear. Artillery (Figure 4) and short-range missiles have the capabilities to destroy cities and kill hundreds of thousands of people - in a matter of seconds.

The Magnitude of Tactical Nuclear Weapons

A tactical battlefield-weapon payload can be larger than 100 kilotons of TNT - or 100,000 tons of TNT - where the people of Hiroshima felt a 15-kiloton bomb. ("Here's What Would Happen If Putin Ordered a Nuclear Strike in Ukraine", Click Here). By comparison, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded at less than 16 tons of TNT - not kilotons (Leishear, "The Autoignition of Nuclear Reactor Power Plant Explosions", Click Here, "Stop a Potential Radioactive Europe and Russia, A Letter to Energoatom, The Ukraine Nuclear Power Company", click here"'). Nuclear power plant explosions are inherently dangerous, but these dangers describe only a fraction of the devastation that can be caused by tactical nuclear weapons.

Today, the payloads, or explosive yields, of tactical nuclear weapons can vary from less than one kiloton of TNT to more than a hundred kilotons of TNT for tactical missile warheads. Strategic bombs can have equivalent TNT payloads over a thousand kilotons (Click Here). Even a 0.3 kiloton tactical nuclear weapon has more than 12 times the explosive energy of Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosions.

Strategic and Tactical Nuclear Weapons

Considering the complex issues that are facing us, mention of the worldwide nuclear arsenal is warranted. 'The United States and Russia hold 90% of the world's stockpile of almost 13,000 nuclear weapons. Neither has the capability to wipe out the other's nuclear arsenal in an initial attack. Both countries understand that any use of strategic nuclear weapons would invite a nuclear counterattack, and the potential of a civilization-ending nuclear exchange.'

'The United States has about 200 tactical nuclear gravity bombs with explosive yields adjustable between 0.3 and 170 kilotons.' 'Russia has nearly 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons with a broad range of yields, from very low to over 100 kilotons' (Click Here). Active U.S. B-83 bombs have payloads of 1200 kilotons each (Click Here). This payload is 80 times the explosive energy of the Hiroshima atomic bomb!

Weapons of Death and Destruction

Weapons of mass destruction overwhelm the senses when trying to understand the full scope of anguish and death. Technically, the full scope of destruction and radioactive fallout cannot be known in advance for so-called tactical nuclear weapons. Pulling the tail of the nuclear dragon can be extremely dangerous, given that the size of this dragon of war is not known.

As an engineer, I focus on technical issues. To advance technology, I prefer to stay out of the political issues, which I have little influence over. However, the word "horror" is certainly political, rather than scientific. Such a word elicits emotional responses, which are certainly not scientific. Even so, my nuclear research over the past years provides insights into the personal side of this issue. In my opinion, the human side of these dangerous weapons is being glossed over by the press.

A nuclear mushroom cloud is a common image in our lives, and the press diminishes the dread of the term tactical nuclear weapon. Such a monstrous bomb designed to instantaneously snuff out and destroy so many lives needs graphic comprehension. Words cannot convey to us the shear horror of these tactical and strategic bombs that rip through flesh and bone, vaporize people, and burn people to death. To convey this message, I wrote this article.

Tactical Nuclear Weapons = Nuclear Horror

TNT equivalents for tactical nuclear weapons range from a fraction of a kiloton to more than a hundred kilotons of TNT; Hiroshima exploded at 15 kilotons of TNT, and Nagasaki exploded at 21 kilotons of TNT. That is, a single tactical nuclear weapon can devastate an entire city or only part of that city, depending on the payload of the chosen destructive force, and depending on the targeted population.

In closing, the purposes of tactical nuclear weapons are to kill people, to instill fear, to win battles in war, and to destroy property. Nuclear horror is a stark and inevitable consequence of these goals if achieved.

