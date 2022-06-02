 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 6/2/22

The Here We Go Again Sonnet

By   No comments, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)


'The Rally Caps?'
(Image by chemisti)   Details   DMCA

O what a proverbial difference a day makes

when it comes to mass shootings in the USA.

Just when we thought grief and tears would drive it away

back comes the Devil on horseback with writhing snakes.

It's crazy out there, in case you haven't noticed;

what with the gig economy down, rally caps

are spinning in all directions but without maps;

Lady Liberty is torchless and unbodiced.

I dunno what we're gonna to do with all these guns.

I suggested a wall at the southern border,

paid for by the prevailing Mexican order --

art work, really -- to keep out the latterday Huns.

I'll shoot anyone who shoots anyone again

(yes, including me). I'm tired of counting to 10.


Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     Test Populum Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sonnets"

Uvalde Seen from A Distance (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/31/2022
Sonnet: Memorial Day Weekend 2022 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/30/2022
A Still Life: Quince in a Tender Ceramic Cup (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/28/2022
View All 291 Articles in "Sonnets"
Series: "My Poetry"

Sonnet: Memorial Day Weekend 2022 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/30/2022
A Still Life: Quince in a Tender Ceramic Cup (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/28/2022
Sonnet: It Is... (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/27/2022
View All 341 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

A Cosmology I Can Live With

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • Test Populum welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all Test Populum rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 