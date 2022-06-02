The Here We Go Again Sonnet



'The Rally Caps?'

(Image by chemisti) Details DMCA



O what a proverbial difference a day makes

when it comes to mass shootings in the USA.

Just when we thought grief and tears would drive it away

back comes the Devil on horseback with writhing snakes.

It's crazy out there, in case you haven't noticed;

what with the gig economy down, rally caps

are spinning in all directions but without maps;

Lady Liberty is torchless and unbodiced.

I dunno what we're gonna to do with all these guns.

I suggested a wall at the southern border,

paid for by the prevailing Mexican order --

art work, really -- to keep out the latterday Huns.

I'll shoot anyone who shoots anyone again

(yes, including me). I'm tired of counting to 10.