

In Her silence

She speaks

The black ink of shadow

Slowly covers the fiery yellow blaze

Of the Sun

A Full Eclipse

Is bringing a fresh birth

Of the United States of America

As the US of America is plunged into

The Void of Darkness

A Shadow expands across the continent

Like a cartoon cloud

Fanning out to cover

All the prejudice, hatred

And small-mindedness

Of the past

It is the Future

That will make US who we truly ARE

As the blanket of despair, depression, lack and fear

Dissipates

We celebrate

Our true Being

Joy, Love, Generosity, Compassion

And the limitless Eternal Power

We have

To Go forward into the Light

Of our own Truth

It IS US

The US

We intended to BE

From the Start

We embrace a new opportunity

To set it Right

Clearing the bonds of slavery, manipulation

And Doubt

We are Sure

This time

We are the Gods

That Create

A Genuine

Clear Reality

Of Infinite Love

-2017, Cynthia G. Piano