The GOP's Mad Dash to Reverse Roe vs. Wade Has Begun



Abortion

You know it's bad when even right-wing televangelist Pat Robertson says we've "gone too far."

Alabama opened the proverbial flood gates Wednesday after governor Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion ban in the nation.

Under this legislation, pregnancy begins at the moment of conception, and doctors who perform abortions for cases other than extreme risk to pregnant mothers' lives will face 99 years in prison, even in cases of rape and incest.

But if you're thinking, "Sure, that's Alabama. It'll never happen here," you might want to keep reading.

One week ago, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a similar bill that bans abortion after six weeks, a point at which doctors can usually detect a fetal heartbeat, before most women even realize they are pregnant.

Last month, Ohio governor Mike DeWine signed a bill nearly identical to Georgia's.

On Thursday, Missouri advanced a bill 24-10 to criminalize abortions at 8 weeks.

More than a dozen states this year have sought to outlaw abortion.

Residents of Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee, your state has advanced anti-choice bills past one chamber of its legislature.

Residents of Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and West Virginia, your state has also introduced anti-choice legislation.

All told, 61 anti-choice bills have been introduced across the country.

This is not just about individual states' rights.

It's about overturning the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case Roe versus Wade that legalized abortion.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted:

"Women's rights are under attack. This relentless and cruel Republican assault on women's health is designed to force a court battle to destroy Roe v. Wade. Democrats will be ready to defend health care and women's reproductive freedom."

