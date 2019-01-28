 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 512627

Ronald_Reagan_televised_address_from_the_Oval_Office,_outlining_plan_for_Tax_Reduction_Legislation_July_1981
Ronald_Reagan_televised_address_from_the_Oval_Office,_outlining_plan_for_Tax_Reduction_Legislation_July_1981
(Image by Wikipedia Commons)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The longest government shutdown in the nation's history is finally over-at least for three weeks.

Why did it take so long to re-open the government?

Was it the Democrats' fault? Republicans'?

Facts are facts: even though Donald Trump, as President of the United States, was guilty of intransigence, refusing to concede any funding that did not include five billion dollars of taxpayer money for a wall along the southern US border with Mexico, it was actually Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) who deserves a great deal of the blame for the malingering shutdown, as he was the one with the power to bring to the Senate floor bills to break the impasse.

- Advertisement -

The House of Representative and the Senate voted for numerous bills to reopen the government, yet McConnell refused to present any of them.

So, it was Republicans' fault.

But was the partial shutdown really over a wall, or was there a more insidious, calculated, deleterious reason that drove so many of the 800,000 furloughed federal workers to be left with damaged credit ratings, missed mortgage payments, unnecessary debts, and doubts about their future job security?

- Advertisement -

Three words: STARVE THE BEAST.

"Starving the beast" is a political strategy former president Ronald Reagan's budget director David Stockman coined.

Basically, the goal is to eliminate government spending (the "beast") by defunding vital government agencies so they collapse under their own weight. Republican lawmakers can then return to their constituents and report that, just as predicted, those agencies were a waste of their money.

This is not surprising coming from the president whose first inaugural speech called government "the problem."

Since it's been around since Reagan, it's hardly new. But make no mistake, Republicans have been hard at work at it for the past three and a half decades.

Now they have a President enacting the billionaires' agenda.

- Advertisement -

The recent shutdown nearly brought the nation to its knees.

We saw airport checkpoints close, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) staffing levels hit a 30-year low, garbage pile up in and around our national parks, food inspections hindered, the IRS's tax filing work significantly delayed, and federal courts' funding limited.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

House Democrats Hit The Ground Running With HR 1: "For The People" Act

Here We Go Again: The Corporate Media Is Ready To Repeat 2016

New York City To Start Providing Single-Payer Healthcare

Think We Can't Afford the Green New Deal? We Can't Afford Not To

The DNC's New Rules For Grassroots Campaign Finance

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 