The Four Grammar of The Tetragrammaton

Four Grammar

Tetragrammaton is the Greek word for the Hebrew four letter word for God, YHWH. The exact pronunciation of YHWH is unknown, in part because of the lack of vowels in Hebrew, and because it was traditionally not to be uttered anyway. The Tetragrammaton was so secreted and taboo it would not be stated in readings, not be communicated openly, and was not even written down, sometimes four dots were used in its place. The tradition of the of secreting or silencing of The Tetragrammaton remains today, it is still a taboo subject.

The literal meaning of Tetragrammaton pertains to four lettered, four symbol based state of being. The Tetragrammaton is a four measure matrix, a four layered contemplation language. A tetragram is a four-sided idea or shape. Tetra means four, gram means measure or count or letter. Add aton and you form a concept resembling grammation. Only we don't say that in English, in English we say grammar. Tetragrammaton is most accurately translated to Four Grammar or the language of four, or the state of four measure. And so the name of God, the creator in The Bible, is Four Grammar.

"In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God." ~John 1:1

In this beginning was the word. What is the word? God. What is God? Tetragrammaton.

Simple etymological observation of the word form of tetragram reveals that The Tetragrammaton is not only a four-sided symbol, but tetragram-maton, a four-symbol state. The aton here is similar to the Egyptian name for the sun God Atun, or Ra, of which the Biblical YHWH, or Tetragrammaton, is often compared to. But the aton suffix following tetragram is an approximate to the English suffix ation. The word Tetragrammaton means four grammar. Four Grammar reveals God symbolized by the four lettered name, YHWH. Four grammar provides format for understanding Godliness, and the development of consciousness. The Tetragram-ma-ton can also distinguish the ma of the feminine and the root of the word matrix, and essentially you end up with the same meaning. The Tetragrammaton is The Name of God, but it is more accurately Four Grammar. Understanding Four grammar assists the self-development process to higher consciousness, ascension toward godliness.

The Tetragrammaton is the ineffable name of God. It is traditionally not to be uttered because of taboos, but presumably, I would suggest, at least in part, it is ineffable because it is not a name as much as it is a language, a grammar, a whole modality of comprehension unto itself.

Lord, Dominus, El, and Adonai were all variously used to denote God and The Tetragrammaton as were four dots in ancient Biblical texts so that people did not have to utter, nor even think of, that ineffable name when reading. YHWH is also related to the verb 'to be' or 'to become' which corresponds to many concepts, most crucially creation of life itself, the very becoming process of self-development, the I Am title or pronouncement, and the state of being/comprehension requiring a whole other set of grammar or terminology.

The prohibition of the annunciation The Tetragrammaton, and further, the prohibition of the consideration of any word/topic, let alone the word for God is strange and suspect, especially in the writings pertaining to God. Language forms the basis for psychological patterns of behavior, language is like a program. When a word and related ideas are prohibited, and when other words and ideas are superimposed, surely it is worth asking about the results, the program.

"Moses said to God, "Suppose I go to the Israelites and say to them, 'The God of your fathers has sent me to you,' and they ask me, 'What is his name?' Then what shall I tell them?"

God said to Moses, "I am who I am. This is what you are to say to the Israelites: 'I am has sent me to you.'" ~Exodus 3, 13-14

