The Unjust Condemnation of the Great Barrington Declaration

What is the Great Barrington Declaration? How is it being misrepresented and why?

Written by three experts with credentials in the appropriate fields of study (infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists) from Oxford, Harvard and Stanford Universities, the Great Barrington Declaration was signed on October 4th, 2020 at the American Institute for Economic Research, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Released to the public on the following day, forty-three scientists and medical practitioners initially co-signed the declaration as well. According to the GBD website, a total of 14,981 medical & public health scientists and 44,167 medical practitioners have signed the Declaration, to date.

A signed statement in support of an alternative approach to Covid-19 mitigation, the Great Barrington Declaration calls for a strategy known as "focused-protection." The central tenet of the GBD can be summed up by the following passage:

"The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection." -Great Barrington Declaration.

Focused-protection is fairly similar to the Heterogeneous Transmission Thesis (HTT), which

was published by Maria Chikina (Computational Biologist) and Wesley Pegden (Mathematician) on March 16th, 2020 [1]. According to the thesis, both mortality and hospitalization rates vary in "orders of magnitude by age group." Therefore, in all probability, the most effective way to reduce hospitalizations and death would be to "shift the age-profile of infections." Two key statements in the Heterogeneous Transmission Thesis disclaimer, "What we are not saying," are paramount to understanding its convergence of thought with the GBD:

1) "We are not saying that younger people won't die"heterogeneous mitigation strategies have the potential to help all groups, by minimizing overall hospitalizations and deaths." -Heterogeneous Transmission Thesis

2) "We are not saying that mortalities among younger people should be traded for mortalities among older people"depending on the extent to which hospital overcrowding affects mortality rates, our model shows that heterogeneous mitigation strategies, with greater transmission rates for younger populations, can actually minimize mortality for both age groups separately." -Heterogeneous Transmission Thesis

The principles of the GBD have been mischaracterized and vilified with multiple layers of obfuscation, including logical fallacies, the exploitation of gestalt theory principles, ambiguity and other covert manipulation tactics [2].

When the initial layers of obfuscation are peeled back, the last remaining ploy hints at the rationale of some detractors. The main logical fallacy being applied, then, is special pleading. The goalposts that are being shifted are also logical fallacies, namely ad hominem attacks and straw man arguments.

The three most common fallacies used to discredit the Great Barrington Declaration are: 1) invalid experts, 2) invalid signatures, and 3) inhumane experts (explained below). When the first barrage of attacks on the GBD fails, the criterion often shifts to the final ploy, the authors being portrayed as humane experts with logistically infeasible, pie-in-the-sky fantasies. This is simply not true.

1) Invalid experts:

Often times, the qualifications of the GBD authors are disputed by critics. The authors are often referred to as "experts" in quotations, implying their expertise is somehow false or exaggerated. There have been deceptive attacks on the relevance of their specialties in addition to the false implication that one author's field of study may have created a conflict of interest. It did not, and the GBD About page lays out their sources of funding.

2) Invalid signatures:

The Declaration was criticized in the media when the critics themselves signed the petition using bogus names, implying the signature count was considerably inaccurate. The GBD addressed this on the FAQ page, which states, "Are all the online signatures real? No. Some pranksters added fake signatures such as Dr. Johnny Bananas, Prof. Spon'Ge'Bob SQ.UarePants, Dr. Neal Ferguson, Prof. Ware Thamask, and Dr. Person Fakename. In a strange twist, one journalist bragged on Twitter about adding fake names, after which other journalists criticized the Declaration for having fake signatures. Anyhow, the fake signatures are less than 1% of the total, and most have been removed from the count tracker."

Dominic M Filanowski, II is a self-described writer-artist-activist and a cultivator of thought. He's a Philly-boy that truly knows the meaning of brotherly love. Educated in the field of graphic design, Dominic has a working knowledge of
 

How are the principles of gestalt theory, ambiguity and other covert manipulation tactics being exploited to influence public opinion?

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 at 12:32:51 PM

