Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Fix is (Always) In

By       Message Philip Farruggio       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/23/18

Author 155
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: Retama Park Horse Races {MID-234879}
Retama Park Horse Races
(Image by Mark Bonica)   Permission   Details   DMCA

A must read for any sports fan is Brian Tuohy's 2010 book "The Fix is In" . Tuohy covers most professional sports and how many times certain games are fixed for various reasons. Sometimes the larceny is done for betting angles. Sometimes the larceny is done by certain teams to help them to win games. Sometimes the larceny is done by the leagues, in concert with the media, to assure getting the best viewing ratings. All in all, as my old Sicilian friend once stated: "Things are not what they seem." This writer, a lifetime football fan, could cite so many recent developments that reveal to the 'ever watchful eye' the collusion by most likely the referees and the league they work for (NFL or NCAA) that affect the outcome of certain games.

Recently, both the comeback wins by 'America's pro team', the New England Patriots, in last year's Super Bowl, and 'America's college team', the Alabama Crimson Tide, in this year's NCAA championship, smell worse than week old fish. In both cases it was the referees, most likely instructed by the two leagues, to 'make or not make' key calls during the second halves of each game... to cement the 'fix'. More than ever before, astute observers of football are being added to the list of conspiracy believers, most recently Sirius Radio sports talk host Christopher Russo's 15 year old son.

- Advertisement -

Actually, the best examples of the 'Fix being in' were the presidential elections of 2000 and 2004. They revealed to anyone with even half a brain the corrupt nature of this empire. Talk about Banana Republic! I mean that after both elections investigative researchers had documented how electronic voting machines were fixed to make sure that Bush Junior was the victor. The ' hanging chad' controversy, the schemes to assure long voting lines in Democratic districts, and the use of incorrect felon lists was only the tip of the iceberg... it was those electronic machines (manufactured, by the way, by Republican donors) that really sealed the deal. So much so, that in '04, it was little Dickie Morris, once President Clinton's main polling guru, who by then had deserted to the other side, who let it out while on live TV. Morris was on the election return show for one network to offer his expertise. When he saw how the exit polls were overwhelming for Kerry in the crucial state of Ohio, Morris stated "Well, those polls are for sure... Kerry will win Ohio". When that state and the election went to Bush Junior, Morris actually stated on air that something was fishy.

Sadly, it seems that in this Military Industrial Empire the 'Fix' is paramount. What makes this sadness cry deeper is the fact that our two political parties serve the empire so well. Throughout the government shutdown chaos you never see or hear those two 'puppet parties', or the embedded mainstream media lackeys ever mention that half our tax dollars goes for military spending... while our safety nets are full of holes and our cities short of funds. Both parties will stand and salute, along with the whoring journalists, the flag that was stolen from us by the Phony Warriors. The Cold War was a fix, Korea and Vietnam a fix, and all the succeeding foreign interventions a fix. When will the majority of us, the good and decent and truly patriotic folks, be the role models for the others among us who still believe in this fairy tale?

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Biography- Philip A. Farruggio is a free lance columnist, small businessman and WPUL 1590AM radio's host of the "ProActivist Talk Show". Brooklyn NYC born and bred, he is the son and grandson of Brooklyn longshoremen. A graduate of Brooklyn College (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Anger Misdirected: It's the Empire... Stupid!!

The Fix is (Always) In

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 