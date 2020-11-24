 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The First Thanksgiving?

Message Jim Hightower
From Other Words

Wherever it began, and whatever the purists claim is "official," Thanksgiving today is as multicultural as America.

first thanksgiving
(Image by cavale from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Let's talk about turkey!

No, not the Butterball now pouting in the Oval Office. I'm talking about the real thing -- the big bird, 46 million of which Americans will devour on Thanksgiving.

It was the Aztecs who first domesticated the gallopavo, but leave it to the Spanish conquistadores to "foul-up" the bird's origins.

Actually, the origin of Thanksgiving itself is similarly confused. The popular assumption is that it was first celebrated by the Mayflower immigrants and the Wampanoag natives at Plymouth, Massachusetts, 1621. They feasted on venison, neyhom (Wampanoag for gobblers), eels, mussels, corn, and beer.

But wait, say Virginians, the first precursor to our annual November food-a-palooza was not in Massachusetts -- the Thanksgiving feast originated down in Jamestown colony, back in 1608.

Whoa, there, hold your horses, pilgrims. Folks in El Paso, Texas, say it all began way out there in 1598, when Spanish settlers sat down with people of the Piro and Manso tribes, gave thanks, then feasted on roasted duck, geese, and fish.

"Ha!" says a Florida group, asserting the very, very first Thanksgiving happened in 1565, when the Spanish settlers of St. Augustine and friends from the Timucuan tribe chowed down on cocido -- a stew of salt pork, garbanzo beans, and garlic -- washing it all down with red wine.

Wherever it began, and whatever the purists claim is "official," Thanksgiving today is as multicultural as America. So let's enjoy even if we're in smaller groups or observing virtually this year.

 

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
