The First 100 Days: Trump Builds His Wall

Carl Petersen
4/28/17

"You're saying it's a falsehood. And they're giving -- Sean Spicer, our press secretary -- gave alternative facts"

- Kellyanne Conway

(Image by Donald Trump)   Permission   Details   DMCA
As told by Donald Trump, his presidency has been the best. With 304 electoral college votes, his was "the biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan." He had "the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe." "No administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days."

When looking at reality, Trump's start doesn't stack up to Obama, never mind the entire historical record. Unlike Trump, Obama won the popular vote and in 2008 received 365 votes in the Electoral College. Even if Trump's claim that a "million and a half people" is true (one estimate puts the actual crowd size at 250,000), it still would not have been as high as the 1.8 million who are estimated to have attended the 2009 inauguration. The 100-day marker was initiated during the Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration when "more than a dozen sweeping laws were enacted in that time as FDR threw the public purse behind the cause of industrial recovery, agricultural renewal and public works, expanding federal powers in the process." Trump has yet to log a single legislative victory. In comparison, Obama signed a "$787 billion stimulus plan, an ambitious package of federal spending and tax cuts designed to revive the economy and save millions of jobs" during his first 30 days on the job.

None of these facts will matter to die-hard Trump supporters, too many of whom are still not convinced that Obama is not a Muslim terrorist born in Kenya. Trump's one business talent has been brand building through hype and he has applied this to his political career. If you build an alternate reality, they will come.

While a single brick has yet to be laid across our southern border, he has used this alternate reality to construct a wall across our country's vast political divide rendering debate useless. Provided with facts that render your position incorrect? Just declare the source to be Fake News. Your National Security Adviser caught not reporting contacts with Russian officials? Claim that the real crime is that Americans were told about this possibly illegal activity? Your presidency the biggest American failure since the Edsel? Try to distract with some perceived transgression of Obama. Or Clinton. Or (for some reason) Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Had Trump remained in his previous career in reality television, this would have made for highly-rated entertainment. Unfortunately, it is reality life and real people are going to be hurt. The Muslim refugees affected by Trump's actions "preventing Muslim immigration" are real, not extras in a movie shoot. The 24 million Americans who will lose health insurance under Trumpcare are not plot points in a medical drama. As the Earth warms, the effects of storms like Sandy will not be CGI generated special effects.

Since logic does not seem to convince Trump's supporters of the dangers of his policies, is there anything that can be done to eliminate the threat they represent? After 100 days, "96% of people who...voted for him [say] they would do so again", so it does not appear that anyone has found a way. I hope someone does before the damage becomes irreparable.

____________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. He was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

(Article changed on April 28, 2017 at 13:43)

http://www.changethelausd.com/

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

David Redneck puts it best,in the New Yorker:

"Trump's Presidency has become the demoralizing daily obsession of anyone concerned with global security, the vitality of the natural world, the national health, constitutionalism, civil rights, criminal justice, a free press, science, public education, and the distinction between fact and its opposite.

'The clownish veneer of Trumpism conceals its true danger. Trump's way of lying is not a joke; it is a strategy, a way of clouding our capacity to think, to live in a realm of truth. It is said that each epoch dreams the one to follow. The task now is not merely to recognize this Presidency for the emergency it is, and to resist its assault on the principles of reality and the values of liberal democracy, but to devise a future, to debate, to hear one another, to organize, to preserve and revive precious things. "

synopsis Impulsive, egocentric, and mendacious, Trump has, in the same span, set fire to the integrity of his office. "I am what I am,"Trump has said.This is the brand that Trump has created for himself--that of an unprincipled, cocky, value-free con who will insult, stiff, or betray anyone to achieve his gaudiest purposes. But what was once a parochial amusement is now a national and global peril. He flouts truth & liberal values so brazenly that he undermines the country he has been elected to serve and the stability he is pledged to insure. His bluster creates a generalized anxiety such that the President of the U.S. appears to be scarcely more reliable than any of the world's autocrats.

"Trump appears to strut through the world forever studying his own image. He thinks out loud, and is incapable of reflection. He is unserious, unfocussed, and, at times, it seems, unhinged. There is frustration all around. During his first hundred days in office, Trump has not done away with populist rhetoric, but he has acted almost entirely as a plutocrat."

" His Cabinet and his cast of advisers are stocked with multimillionaires and billionaires. His positions on health care, tax reform, and financial regulation are of greatest appeal to the super-wealthy. How he intends to improve the situation of the middle class remains obscure. A report in Politico described thirty staffers holed up in a conference room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, attempting a "rebranding" of this first chapter of the Trump Administration. The aides furiously assembled "lists of early successes" on whiteboards."

" He never gone out of his way to conceal the essence of his relationship to the truth. In 1980- to announce plans to build Trump Tower, a 58 story edifice on 5th Ave., he coached his architect to tell reporters. "Give them the old Trump bullshit.Tell them it's going to be a million square feet, sixty-eight stories."



Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 1:19:27 PM

