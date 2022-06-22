 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Fed's Austerity Program to Reduce Wages

By (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 36185
Michael Hudson, Dr.
January 26, 2022 Virtual FOMC Press Conference
(Image by Federalreserve)   Details   DMCA

The Federal Reserve Board's ostensible policy aim is to manage the money supply and bank credit in a way that maintains price stability. That usually means fighting inflation, which is blamed entirely on "too much employment," euphemized as "too much money."

In Congress's more progressive days, the Fed was charged with a second objective: to promote full employment. The problem is that full employment is supposed to be inflationary - and the way to fight inflation is to reduce employment, which is viewed simplistically as being determined by the supply of credit.

So in practice, one of the Fed's two directives has to give. And hardly by surprise, the "full employment" aim is thrown overboard - if indeed it ever was taken seriously by the Fed's managers. In the Carter Administration (1777-80) leading up to the great price inflation of 1980, Fed Chairman Paul Volcker expressed his economic philosophy in a note card that he kept in his pocket, to whip out and demonstrate where his priority lay. The card charted the weekly wage of the average U.S. construction worker.

Chairman Volcker wanted wages to go down, blaming the inflation on too much employment - meaning too full. He pushed the U.S. bank rate to an unprecedented 20 percent - the highest normal rate since Babylonian times back in the first millennium BC. This did indeed crash the economy, and with it employment and prosperity. Volcker called this "harsh monetary medicine," as if the crash of financial markets and economic growth showed that his "cure" for inflation was working.

Apart from employment and wage levels, another victim of Volcker's interest-rate hike was the Democratic Party's fortunes in the 1980 presidential election. They lost the White House for twelve years. The party thus is taking great courage - or simply being ignorant - by entering on this autumn's midterm election by emulating Mr. Volcker's attempt to drive down wage levels by financial tightening, which already has crashed the stock market by 20 percent.

President Biden has thoroughly backed up Republican-appointed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in endorsing a financial crash in hope that it will roll back U.S. wage levels. That is the policy of the Democratic Party's donor class and hence political constituency.

To Wall Street and its neoliberal policy backers, the solution to any price inflation is to reduce wages and public social spending. The orthodox way to do this is to push the economy into recession in order to reduce hiring. Rising unemployment will oblige labor to compete for jobs that pay less and less as the economy slows.

This class-war doctrine is the prime directive of neoliberal economics. It is a feature of the tunnel vision of corporate managers and the One Percent. The Federal Reserve and IMF are are the operating arms for impoverishing the masses. Along with Janet Yellen at the Treasury, public discussion of today's U.S. inflation is framed in a way that avoids blaming the 8.2 percent rise in consumer prices on the Biden Administration's New Cold War sanctions on Russian oil, gas and agriculture, or on oil companies and other sectors using these sanctions as an excuse to charge monopoly prices as if America has not continued to buy Russian diesel oil, as if fracking has not picked up and as if corn is not being turned into biofuel. There has been no disruption in supply. We are simply dealing with monopoly rent by the oil companies using the anti-Russian sanctions as an excuse that an oil shortage will soon develop for the United States and indeed for the entire world economy.

Covid's shutdown of the U.S. and foreign economies and foreign trade also is not acknowledged as disrupting supply lines and raising shipping costs and hence import prices. The entire blame for inflation is placed on wage earners, and the response is to make them the victims of the coming austerity, as if their wages are responsible for bidding up oil prices, food prices and other prices resulting from the crisis. The reality is that they are too debt-strapped to be spendthrifts.

The Fed's Junk Economics of What Bank Credit Is Spent On

The pretense behind the Fed's recent increase in its discount rate by 0.75 percent on June 15 (to a paltry range of 1.50% to 1.75%) is that raising interest rates will cure inflation by deterring borrowing to spend on the basic needs that make up the Consumer Price Index and its related GDP deflator. But banks do not finance much consumption, except for credit card debt, which in the United States is now less than student loans and automobile loans.

Banks lend almost entirely to buy real estate, stocks and bonds, not goods and services. Some 80 percent of bank loans are real estate mortgages, and most of the remainder are loans collateralized by stocks and bonds. So raising interest rates will not lead wage-earners to borrow less to buy consumer goods. The main price effect of less bank credit and higher interest rates is on asset prices - deterring borrowing to buy homes, and arbitragers and corporate raiders from buying stocks and bonds. So the main price effect of less bank credit and higher interest rates is to reduce stock and bond prices and demand for home mortgages.

Rolling Back Middle-Class Home Ownership

The most immediate effect of the Federal Reserve's credit tightening will be to reduce America's home-ownership rate. This rate has been falling since 2008, from nearly 68 percent to just 61 percent today. The decline got underway with President Obama's eviction of nearly ten million victims of junk mortgages, mainly black and Hispanic debtors. That was the Democratic Party's alternative to writing down fraudulent mortgage loans to realistic market prices, and reducing their carrying charges to bring them in line with market rental values. The indebted victims of this massive bank fraud were made to suffer, so that Obama's Wall Street sponsors could keep their predatory gains and indeed, receive massive bailouts. The costs of their fraud fell on bank customers, not on the banks and their stockholders and bondholders.

Next Page 1 | 2

Michael Hudson is President of The Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET), a Wall Street Financial Analyst, Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City and author of J is for Junk Economics(2017), Killing the Host (2015), The Bubble and Beyond(2012), Super-Imperialism: The Economic Strategy of American Empire (1968 & 2003), Trade, Development and Foreign Debt (1992 & 2009) and of The Myth of Aid (1971), amongst (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Lance Ciepiela

  New Content

The deepening economic crisis in the West " high inflation and cost of living and growing likelihood of recession " is at the gates like wolves howling in a winter wonderland. The European public no longer becomes sentimental at the sight of Ukrainian refugees. The alibi that Putin is responsible for all this - won't fly.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022 at 12:41:23 AM

Author 0
