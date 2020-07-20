 
 
Trump's Fascist Invasion and War Against Portland

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   4 comments
We've known the potential was there. We've known that as the election became closer and closer, psychopath malignant narcissist Trump would get more desperate and abuse his powers more, in dangerous ways. Now we're seeing it, with his storm trooper BORTAC Border Patrol swat team agents invading Portland, literally attacking citizens, against the will of the Mayor and governor.

Alternet reports, "In one of the most alarming developments of Trump's presidency, dozens of federal agents in full camouflage seized protesters and threw them into unmarked cars, taking them to locations unknown without specifying a reason for arrest. It appears that at least some of the agents involved belonged to the US Customs and Border Protection (colloquially known as Border Patrol), an organization that obviously has no business whatsoever conducted counterinsurgency tactics against peaceful American protesters in Portland, Oregon. Neither the mayor of Portland nor the governor of Oregon wanted them there; in fact, they specifically requested that they leave. And now a U.S. Attorney for the State of Oregon is calling for an investigation into the arrests, even as the Acting head of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, is vowing to ramp up these actions both in Portland and reportedly elsewhere."

Let's be clear. This is a declaration of war. It is one of the most dangerous assaults on freedom the US has ever seen, right up there with the internment of the Japanese in WWII.

Of course, the hypocritical Libertarians who always shout about liberty and freedom have been silent on Trump's flaming, outrageous, traitorous abuse of power, with the help of criminally corrupt Attorney General William Barr. This is behavior that probably can't be stopped at this time. The governor of Oregon could bring the national guard to Portland to defend against the Border Patrol. Or the mayor could order the local police to stand up to these fascist stormtroopers. But that could easily escalate into something very dangerous. One has to wonder. Have Trump and Barr issued orders for the Border patrol traitors to the constitution to shoot if they meet local police or National Guard resistance?

The big story today should not be about Trump's taking of a mental functioning test or masks. The outrage in Portland should be the first story and the one in highest rotation.

It's been pointed out that Joe Biden hasn't commented on it. Shame on him. Every leading Democrat should be speaking out. Pelosi has.

But if you look at rightwingers, these ignorant, brainwashed Trump cult members are buying into Trump's lies about the danger of rioters and, most ridiculously and most unproven, the presence of Antifa.

It's time for some serious action to take place. The future of United States democracy is at stake and Trump supporters are clearly willing to give up even the appearance of wanting democracy and justice. What should that action be? Congress should act. Local police and the state National guard should act, even if there is danger, even if there are orders from Trump and Barr for the Border Patrol to respond violently. This is incredibly dangerous.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Ms Nan

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)
Fearmongering.

Trump - damned if he does, damned if he doesn't

These poor mistreated, misunderstood protestors are hurting people, destroying lives and livelyhoods.

Trump gave the governors and mayors a chance to get it under control. They didn't.

I have no problem with peaceful protests. The majority of these protestors are young, white, many carrying weapons, wearing helmets. That doesn't speak peaceful to me.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 20, 2020 at 1:26:46 PM

Jerry Lobdill

(Member since Feb 17, 2007)
No. This is not fearmongering. This is a true, genuine Constitutional crisis requiring immediate decisive action.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 20, 2020 at 1:47:48 PM

Jerry Lobdill

(Member since Feb 17, 2007)
I agree 100%! Congress & the Supreme Court should both be confronting this with all energy. This is clearly unconstitutional, and you don't have to be a legal expert to see this.

Let's all push our Congresscritters and candidates for office to act vigorously!!!

Submitted on Monday, Jul 20, 2020 at 1:44:40 PM

Marjorie Emerick

(Member since Jul 20, 2020)
