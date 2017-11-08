Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Far Right Fantasized About a Gun Battle With Antifa, But Got Another Mass Killer in Gun-Crazy Texas

By       Message Steven Rosenfeld     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 11/8/17

Author 6942

From Alternet

- Advertisement -

As America lurches from one crisis to another, the far right wants violence to be the new normal.

From youtube.com: Mass Shooting Inside Sutherland Springs Church, Texas {MID-190297}
Mass Shooting Inside Sutherland Springs Church, Texas
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Da Point News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

We are living in very sick times. But make no mistake -- the group that is most obsessed with violence, that worships firearms, defends gun rights to no end and fantasizes about civil strife, is the far right.

- Advertisement -

By late Sunday, everyone across America who had a TV or internet connection had heard about the latest mass gun-led slaughter. This time it was in a church in Texas. Twenty-six people were killed and more may die from critical injuries. The gunman, as the Washington Post reported Monday, was not just a military veteran dishonorably discharged because of a history of domestic abuse. Apparently, his mother-in-law attended the targeted church.

The reaction from Texas Republican politicians was what you would expect -- they said more people should have carried guns into church, as if that would have ended the carnage. President Trump said the tragedy had nothing to do with guns. InfoWars said the shooter was denied a gun permit, to raise the tired NRA talking point that only the good people legally access weapons.

Why bring up InfoWars, one of the most irresponsible and repulsive right-wing propagandist sites at a serious moment like this? Because as America lurches from one crisis to the next, as has been going on for weeks now (hurricanes, fires, nuclear war threats, health care repeal, another mass shooting, and now this), we shouldn't forget what right-wing crazies were hoping would happen this past weekend: They were eagerly anticipating a different conflagration.

- Advertisement -

Saturday was supposed to be the start of another apocalyptic showdown that was the secular far right's domestic version of modern end times. As the leftist anti-war group Refuse Fascism was planning rallies in blue cities and states across America, the far right went nuts, telling all who saw their online messaging to get out their guns and get ready.

As the Washington Post noted last Wednesday -- which might as well be a light year away in today's saturation crisis news environment -- "Infowars has warned 'Antifa Plans 'Civil War' to Overthrow the Government.' The John Birch Society put out two recent videos warning Americans to 'stay home and tell your children to do likewise' on Saturday. YouTuber 'A Glock Fanboy' notched more than 400,400 views for a clip raising the alarm about 'the first day of the revolution or whatnot.'"

The report continued, "'Honestly, I'm happy,' the YouTuber told his followers. 'Dude, we've been on the verge of the great war for what seems like forever and I'm just ready to get it going.'"

Skip the fact -- yes, fact -- there was a hashtag, "#civilwar2017," and instead focus on the "ready to get it going" fantasy.

What separates the Sutherland Springs shooter from these yahoos? He was more than ready to get it going, obviously, and as the Post and other mainstream media reported, imposing his will by violence had long been his practice -- just not on this scale, shooting dozens instead of targeting more solitary domestic victims.

The answer to what separates those who fantasize about violence and those who pull the trigger is thin. In the Trump era, the already thin skin of civilized behavior has been stretched to a tearing, if not breaking, point. People may say America has always been violent, and that's true. But each era has its dark side and last weekend showcased it.

- Advertisement -

In the Post's report last week on the anticipated Antifa conflagration, which didn't happen, it quoted YouTube clips that went viral:

"'The end game here is martial law,' one video warns, 'is provoking Republicans, patriots, whatever, you and me, into this huge battle, whether it's just fighting or whether it's guns. What they will do is they will throw up their arms and say, 'I told you so, they're violent'....They want us out there, with our weapons so the government will commence with martial law. And then, I believe, serious gun control-slash-confiscation.'"

The Post report continued:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Steven Rosenfeld  covers democracy issues for AlterNet. He is a longtime print and broadcast journalist and has reported for National Public Radio, Monitor Radio, Marketplace,  TomPaine.com  and many newspapers. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pennsylvania Court Deals Blow to Fracking Industry: Corporations Not The Same As Persons With Privacy Rights

See (Literally) Why Al Franken is Gaining Votes

Hard Lesson for Franken: Not All Votes Get Counted

Donald Trump Kicked a Hornet's Nest When He Fired Steve Bannon

Refugees from Puerto Rico's Hurricane Could Tip the Electoral Balance in Florida -- and the Nation

The GOP Is Plowing Ahead with an Audacious Effort to Hijack the Vote and Rig Elections

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 