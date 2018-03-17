From Gush Shalom



From flickr.com: Bibi loves his enemies

From flickr.com: Bibi loves his enemies



TOWARDS THE END of 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and declared war on the US. Their Nazi ally followed with its own declaration of war, and so did all its satellites.

The joke tells about the Hungarian ambassador in Washington who delivered his declaration of war to the Secretary of State, Cordell Hull, who decided to have some fun.

"Hungary, Hungary," Hull queried, "Are you a republic?"

"No," the ambassador corrected him, "We are a monarchy."

"Indeed? So who is your king?"

"We don't have a king, but a regent, Admiral Horthy."

"An admiral? So you have a large navy?"

"We have no navy at all, because we have no outlet to the ocean."

"Strange, a monarchy without a king, an admiral without a navy. So tell me, why are you declaring war on us? Do you have claims against the USA?"

"No, we have claims against Romania."

"So why don't you declare war on Romania?"

"We can't! Romania is our ally!"

I REMEMBER this joke every time Binyamin Netanyahu utters his blood-curdling threats against Iran. The struggle with Iran heads his agenda. He warns of the danger of an Iranian effort to produce nuclear weapons and implicitly threatens her with our "secret" nuclear arsenal.

