The Failed Bloody Fascist Coup of 2021

Had the coup plotters of January 6, 2021, been successful, today the United States would have been under the rule of dictator Donald Trump. The traitorous retired General Michael Flynn would be vice president and be granted by Trump with unlimited powers to order arrests, seize private property, and rule states and cities by decree. Political purges of the armed forces, state and local governments, the courts, and corporations would be de rigueur.

It is now known that the director of the U.S. Secret Service tolerated the politicization of his agency under Trump to the point that agents, including those who are sworn to protect the president, vice president, and other designated "protectees," became full-blown MAGA-hatted racists and far-right partisans. For example, in December 2019, Trump appointed Deputy Assistant Director of the Secret Service Anthony Ornato, [a career civil service member, to the political post of Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, a position that entailed Ornato assisting in Trump's re-election. Secret Service Director James Murray raised no objections to Ornato being tapped for such a political position. Murray continues to remain in his job under President Biden. And, as if that is not enough of a reason for concern, Ornato is back at the Secret Service as Assistant Director in the Office of Training. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, someone with close family ties to unsavory far-right Cuban exile organizations in south Florida, has made no move to dismiss either Ornato or Murray. It should be recalled that it was partly from this community of far-right Cuban expatriates that the plot to assassinate President John F. Kennedy in 1963 originated.

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig has published a book on the Secret Service, titled "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service," that delves into the right-wing radicalization of the Secret Service. It now appears that some key members of the Secret Service were either in on the plot by Trump, Flynn, and others to overthrow the government on January 6 or were quiescent in withholding intelligence on the scope of the coup plan. In yet another example where Hollywood was able to foresee the role of a compromised Secret Service in a plot against the government, two movies that premiered in 2013, "Olympus Has Fallen," and "White House Down," respectively have as their plots a former Secret Service agent-turned-private contractor working with a hostile foreign intelligence service and a Presidential Detail Special Agent-in-Charge working with a white nationalist group to seize control of the White House. The role of the Secret Service in the January 6 fascist coup attempt is a case of life imitating art.

Jessica Watkins, a leader of the Oath Keepers who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 to prevent the certification of the constitutionally-mandated certification of the Electoral College vote that recognized the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president, claimed that she coordinated her activities on January 6 with the Secret Service, an allegation that Watkins' lawyer later retracted after swift denials from Director Murray, someone who cannot be trusted based on his actions with regard to Ornato and permitting his agency to become riddled with pro-Trump racists and far-right activists.

It has been reported by Leonnig in her new book that Secret Service agents actually became so close to members of the Trump family, they engaged in sexual affairs with Vanessa Trump, the now ex-wife of Donald Trump, Jr., and Trump daughter Tiffany Trump.

Based on a grand jury subpoena served on Twitter requiring the firm to unmask the owner of an anonymous Twitter parody account mocking Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA), we know that even the career prosecutors of the Department of Justice were infiltrated by Trump political loyalists. Anyone professional among their ranks would have leaked such an outrage to the media.

Republican opposition to a January 6 commission

The reason why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the creation of an outside commission to investigate January 6 is that such a panel, if properly constituted, would likely determine that January 6 was neither a "riot" nor a spontaneous "insurrection" but a coordinated pre-planned attempt by Trump, members of his Cabinet, federal law enforcement, the Departments of Defense and State, GOP members of Congress, and other conspirators to overthrow the U.S. Congress and execute Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and then-presumptive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, at a minimum.

For Trump and his co-conspirators to eliminate any constitutional challenges, he would have had to eliminate the number two and three in the line of presidential succession, namely, Pence and Pelosi.

It is now known that Republican members of the Senate and House provided moral support and even logistical support to the coup plotters. For freshmen GOP Representatives Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), this included providing the conspirators with details of key offices and facilities within the U.S. Capitol complex and availing to them reconnaissance on January 5 of tunnels between the Capitol and House and Senate office buildings and the Library of Congress.

We are told that Pence's Secret Service detail rushed him off to a "safe room" in the Capitol to avoid his being lynched by members of mob who were intent on having him publicly swing from a sturdily-constructed gallows hoisted on the west grounds of the Capitol building. With the Secret Service compromised by Trump loyalists, the choice of a safe room for Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and their children, all present for the Electoral College certification, was a security dilemma. After Biden's inauguration, Pence and his family were forced into hiding in the U.S. Virgin Islands due to death threats from Trump loyalists.

A 9/11 Commission with the authority to recommend Republican senators and representatives for prosecution for their active knowledge of and participation in a coup d'e'tat against the U.S. government could likely see several GOP members of the Senate and House, including Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representatives Taylor-Greene, Boebert, Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Louis Gohmert (R-TX), and Devin Nunes being referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution. McCarthy and McConnell are only interested in the numbers of their respective caucuses, not in preserving constitutional rule in the United States. Resignations of their colleagues after criminal indictments would mean their hopes of winning back the Senate and House in 2022 would dip drastically. They both know that January 6 was a serious coup attempt and have even stated as much in statements on the floor of their respective houses. But neither McCarthy nor McConnell want the American people to ever know how complicit members of their caucus were in supporting the armed and bloody overthrow of America's constitutional republic.

The coup plotters' plans for bloodshed

While some have called the January 6 disruptors of Congress "insurrectionists"with Representative Andrew Clyde (R-GA), a first-term Georgia gun dealer referring to the mob as "tourists"their true designation should be "coup plotters" bent on bloodshed. The history of right-wing coups and attempted coups is one of ensuring that blood flows in the streets. Examples of such coups include the 1965 military coup in Indonesia, the 1973 coup in Chile, [left] and the 1974 Ethiopian coup. Together, those three coups resulted in the executions of six of Indonesia's top generals, Chilean President Salvador Allende, and Ethiopia's Emperor Haile Selassie. The American fascist/white nationalist movement planned to kidnap and execute Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a planned 2020 coup that would have also seized control over the state legislature in Lansing and killed as many Democratic lawmakers as possible, along with members of the Michigan State Police. Similar actions were planned against three other Democratic governors" Ralph Northam of Virginia, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and Roy Cooper of North Carolina.

