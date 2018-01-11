Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The FBI Hand Behind Russia-gate

By Ray McGovern

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/11/18

From Consortium News


Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump met for the third and final presidential debate of the 2016 election, held at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
(Image by C-Span screen shot)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Russia-gate is becoming FBI-gate, thanks to the official release of unguarded text messages between loose-lipped FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok and his garrulous girlfriend, FBI lawyer Lisa Page. (Ten illustrative texts from their exchange appear at the end of this article.)

Despite his former job as chief of the FBI's counterintelligence section, Strzok had the naive notion that texting on FBI phones could not be traced. Strzok must have slept through "Security 101." Or perhaps he was busy texting during that class. Girlfriend Page cannot be happy at being misled by his assurance that using office phones would be a secure way to conduct their affair(s).

It would have been unfortunate enough for Strzok and Page to have their adolescent-sounding texts merely exposed, revealing the reckless abandon of star-crossed lovers hiding (they thought) secrets from cuckolded spouses, office colleagues, and the rest of us. However, for the never-Trump plotters in the FBI, the official release of just a fraction (375) of almost 10,000 messages does incalculably more damage than that.

We suddenly have documentary proof that key elements of the U.S. intelligence community were trying to short-circuit the U.S. democratic process. And that puts in a new and dark context the year-long promotion of Russia-gate. It now appears that it was not the Russians trying to rig the outcome of the U.S. election, but leading officials of the U.S. intelligence community, shadowy characters sometimes called the Deep State.

More of the Strzok-Page texting dialogue is expected to be released. And the Department of Justice Inspector General reportedly has additional damaging texts from others on the team that Special Counsel Robert Mueller selected to help him investigate Russia-gate.

Besides forcing the removal of Strzok and Page, the text exposures also sounded the death knell for the career of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, in whose office some of the plotting took place and who has already announced his plans to retire soon.

But the main casualty is the FBI's 18-month campaign to sabotage candidate-and-now-President Donald Trump by using the Obama administration's Russia-gate intelligence "assessment," electronic surveillance of dubious legality, and a salacious dossier that could never pass the smell test, while at the same time using equally dubious techniques to immunize Hillary Clinton and her closest advisers from crimes that include lying to the FBI and endangering secrets.

Ironically, the Strzok-Page texts provide something that the Russia-gate investigation has been sorely lacking: first-hand evidence of both corrupt intent and action. After months of breathless searching for "evidence" of Russian-Trump collusion designed to put Trump in the White House, what now exists is actual evidence that senior officials of the Obama administration colluded to keep Trump out of the White House -- proof of what old-time gumshoes used to call "means, motive and opportunity."

Even more unfortunately for Russia-gate enthusiasts, the FBI lovers' correspondence provides factual evidence exposing much of the made-up "Resistance" narrative -- the contrived storyline that The New York Times and much of the rest of the U.S. mainstream media deemed fit to print with little skepticism and few if any caveats, a scenario about brilliantly devious Russians that not only lacks actual evidence -- relying on unverified hearsay and rumor -- but doesn't make sense on its face.

The Russia-gate narrative always hinged on the preposterous notion that Russian President Vladimir Putin foresaw years ago what no American political analyst considered even possible, the political ascendancy of Donald Trump. According to the narrative, the fortune-telling Putin then risked creating even worse tensions with a nuclear-armed America that would -- by all odds -- have been led by a vengeful President Hillary Clinton.

Besides this wildly improbable storyline, there were flat denials from WikiLeaks, which distributed the supposedly "hacked" Democratic emails, that the information came from Russia -- and there was the curious inability of the National Security Agency to use its immense powers to supply any technical evidence to support the Russia-hack scenario.

The Trump Shock

But the shock of Trump's election and the decision of many never-Trumpers to cast their lot with the Resistance led to a situation in which any prudent skepticism or demand for evidence was swept aside.


President Donald Trump delivering his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2017.
(Image by (Screen shot from Whitehouse.gov))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

Dave Turner

(Member since Jan 11, 2018)


  New Content

1. Where this goes politically from here is a big guess.

2. What this does to the media will be devastating, unfortunately.

I voted for the president, but with a strong man like Trump, you need viable media outlets to keep him in check. This is going to hurt some businesses and individuals who thought they were untouchable.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 11, 2018 at 8:01:25 PM

George King

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to Dave Turner:   New Content

The Ministry of Truth could never provide reality much less "proof of what old-time gumshoes used to call "means, motive and opportunity". The winner will write the history, we have to get this right!

Submitted on Friday, Jan 12, 2018 at 3:28:09 AM

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


  New Content

I know a lot of Russia-gate true believers that are about to experience the worst case of cognitive dissonance they can imagine. I hope they learn not to trust any establishment sources ever again, but that is wishful thinking on my part I'm sure.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 12, 2018 at 3:01:03 AM

