The Industrial Revolution transformed building from a craft using local materials built by hand into a mechanized process dependent on a global supply chain, and, at least in the West, is now built by hands manipulating machinery. Architecture purports to give this process meaning beyond the utilitarian, but when all construction, artful or not, is subsumed within capitalism, it is pursued with a greed that now imperils the planet.

Today, those who practice architecture's arts and sciences are engulfed within the Anthropocene, an epoch characterized by epidemic, species extinction, a human population ballooning towards eight billion, rampant destruction of habitat and, most pernicious of all, runaway global warming.



In these circumstances it is an intrepid author who braves the subject of ethics in the profession. The finer points of morality in this and so many other pursuits now have all the relevance of moving the deck chairs. The iceberg is visible, although slowly melting, and our fate is sealed. Yet the orchestra plays on. Now, Mark Kingwell offers us a diverting entertainment in, The Ethics of Architecture, 2021, the first volume in the Oxford University Press series, 'Ethics in Context'.





Kingwell suggests that the first question the ethical architect must answer is, "who do you work for". Ojai's arcade was commissioned by a Chicagoan glass manufacturer who made the town a part of his 'Romance of the Ranchos' fantasy - entirely distanced from both the local realities of the decimated, deracinated and impoverished indigenous people and the low-wage Latinx farm workers who labored (and whose decedents still labor) in the nearby orange groves. Entrepreneurs of early twentieth century oil exploration, and those who first destroyed local grasslands and riparian habitat - one of the last refuges of the surviving native population - to farm mostly luxury fruits and vegetables, were the clients who commissioned Santa Paula's array of finely wrought commercial buildings.





Ethical positions within the United States are in a constant process of reassessment. Nowhere is this more evident than in the arena of environmental justice. The industrial poisoning of front-line communities continues. As reported in the Journal of the American Institute of Architects (Architect, September 2021), the U.K. multi-disciplinary group, Forensic Architecture, has studied an area that spans Louisiana known as 'Death Alley' where plastic and oil processing plants produce some of the nation's most toxic air resulting in an abnormally high incidence of cancer, pulmonary and other diseases, amongst inhabitants of neighboring residential districts. These petrochemical facilities are predominantly built upon former sugarcane plantations where the informal graves of African slaves, who died in service to their putative owners, are now sequestered - creating a palimpsest of racism. As Jill Lepore reports, (The New Yorker October 4, 2021) African American graveyards are routinely developed for construction projects across the South creating what she calls an "apartheid of the departed". In 1990, the passage of the Native American Grave and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) ensured some protection for the graves of Indigenous Peoples, but no such protection is afforded the graves of African Americans. The construction development process is initiated in a site evaluation, a process which architects customarily manage. As Kingwell suggests, any reasonable self-enquiry of "who do you work for" must embrace the goals of environmental and racial justice.

This country's infrastructure program is at least partly based on the enrichment of the design, engineering and construction industries which routinely use federal funds to create carbon bombs - projects which liberate massive amounts of greenhouse gases while creating new urban developments, roads, bridges, seawalls, and dykes - all hardened to mitigate the very impacts they propagate. This irony is largely missed on Capitol Hill and likely does not feature in any ethical enquiry undertaken by the professions who undertake the program's implementation. Ethics in Architecture is a timely reminder of the professional responsibilities of those charged with making the world a better place through their thoughtful interventions in the built environment. But as I have indicated, contemporary standards of mechanized construction, which involve catastrophic levels of embedded energy, like steel and concrete, use profligate amounts of industrially harvested wood, plastics, gyprock, and off-gassing synthetic polymers, renders almost all building antithetical to personal and planetary well-being.

The eighteenth-century liberal ideals upon which this country's political system is based, and to which all its citizens are expected to pay obeisance, were the philosophical justification of modernity as the epochal successor to the stifling hierarchies of aristocracy. But modernity was, and is, a project built upon the subjugation of the peoples of the global south and on the environmental rape of their lands. Understandably, as an elite, liberal academic, Kingswell seems entirely more comfortable discussing early twentieth-century modernism in literature and architecture than broaching the ethical dissonances afforded by the heinous legacies of the last six hundred years of Western civilization. He concedes that life is now '"shot through with commitment to the goods and services of the global economy" and that "we are capitalism made flesh". Yet he seems unwilling to delve too deeply into the historical conditions that created this condition.

Instead, the author gleefully embraces the notion of progress, the engine of modernity. He applauds the innovations which were built upon the Scientific Revolution of the seventeenth century, began to be fully manifested in the Industrial Revolution of the nineteenth, and were then refined under the fertile conditions of global war in the twentieth, and have now led us to the cusp of A.I. in the twenty-first. He is a fan of the future. He embraces a 'post-human' scenario in which we meld our biological selves with an electronic carapace that communes with our 'smart' environment.

