Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

The End of Trump

By       Message Robert B. Reich     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/15/17

Author 47089
Become a Fan
  (118 fans)

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Jack Inauguration Photos IMG 0474 (31587823524).
From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Jack Inauguration Photos IMG 0474 (31587823524).
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Reprinted from robertreich.org

The question is no longer whether there are grounds to impeach Donald Trump. It is when enough Republicans will put their loyalty to America ahead of their loyalty to their party.

- Advertisement -

Trump's statements last week about his firing of former FBI director James Comey provide ample evidence that Trump engaged in an obstruction of justice -- a major charge in impeachment proceedings brought against Richard M. Nixon and Bill Clinton.

It's worth recalling that the illegality underlying Nixon's impeachment was a burglary at the Watergate complex, while the illegality underlying Clinton's was lying to a grand jury about sex with an intern in the White House.

Trump's obstruction is potentially far more serious. It involves an investigation about whether Trump or his aides colluded with Russia in rigging a presidential election -- the most direct assault on American democracy in history,

Last Thursday, in an interview with NBC News's Lester Holt about his firing of Comey, Trump said: "I was going to fire regardless of recommendation." Trump also said that he had pressed Comey during a private dinner to tell him if he was under investigation.

- Advertisement -

Trump conceded that the ongoing investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 election, which includes a probe into the possibility that Moscow was coordinating with the Trump campaign, was one of the factors Trump considered before firing Comey.

"In fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,'"-" Trump said.

The law is reasonably clear. If Trump removed Comey to avoid being investigated, that's an obstruction of justice -- an impeachable offense.

On Friday, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Here, the law is also clear. Seeking to silence, intimidate or even influence someone who is likely to offer evidence in a congressional or criminal proceeding is also an obstruction of justice -- and an impeachable offense.

As a practical matter, though, nothing will happen until a majority of the House decides on bringing a bill of impeachment. Which means, under the present congress, twenty-two Republicans would have to join with House Democrats to put enough pressure on the Speaker of the House to allow such a bill to be considered.

The odds of this occurring in this Congress, under present circumstances, are approximately zero.

- Advertisement -

So -- barring a "smoking gun" that shows Trump's complicity with Russian operatives in interfering in the 2016 election -- Trump's fate seems to hinge on the midterm elections of 2018.

Those elections are less than eighteen months away. That's a long time in American politics. Under a Trump presidency, that's an eternity.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

The Minimum Wage, Guns, Healthcare, and the Meaning of a Decent Society

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3093 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Following "past precedent", "impeachment" (Constitution - "shall be impeached") was taken "off the table" (#NurembergWarCrimes) by House Speaker Pelosi (110th-111th congress) for Bush ("abuses of power") , then House Speaker Boehner (112th-114th) for Obama ("an open ended obstruction of justice").

Following past precedents it's not likely the Republican House Speaker Ryan would put impeachment hearings, investigations, or Special Prosecutor's back "on the table" for fellow Republican President Trump, unless of course, that had been the democrat Clinton ("candidate of the Bush neocons") who became the president.

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7:02:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 