The Elixir of Creativity: Memoirs and Healing the Self with Catherine Ann Jones

If you are a member of the median age group here on OpEdNews, you might be thinking about writing a memoir, perhaps for loved ones or for the larger community. Or perhaps your soul was damaged by what passed for "good parenting" in the 1950s and 60s, and you are eager to find a better perspective.

Either way, you are sure to benefit from one of Catherine Ann Jones' writing workshops.

I took her online workshop, Crafting Memoir: The Self-Discovery of Writing Your Story about a year ago. It was excellent and I have returned to take two more workshops with her. I feel like I am a pretty good writer, but she somehow elicited better work out of me, and I am not really sure how she did it. Magic.

I had known about Catherine and her workshops before the pandemic, but in-person conferences can require prohibitively large investments of time and money. I'm grateful that events like hers are so accessible, now.

Catherine Ann Jones holds a graduate degree in Depth Psychology and Archetypal Mythology from Pacifica Graduate Institute where she also taught.

She acted in major roles in over fifty plays on and off-Broadway.



Clockwise from top left: Catherine's head shot; as The Wicked Witch in Rapunzel & the Witch; as Cassandra in The Trojan Women, NYC and xx

Her disappointment in the lack of good roles for women inspired her to write On the Edge. This play about Virginia Woolf and her struggle with insanity in a world gone mad, Hitler and WWII, won a National Endowment for the Arts Award.

Twelve of her plays have won multiple awards, including Calamity Jane (both play and musical ), The Women of Cedar Creek, and Freud's Oracle.

Her work includes films The Christmas Wife (Jason Robards and Julie Harris) and Unlikely Angel (Dolly Parton), and the popular TV series, Touched by an Angel. A Fulbright Research Scholar studying shamanism, she has taught writing at The New School University, University of Southern California, and the Esalen and the Omega Institutes.

