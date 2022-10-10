 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 10/10/22

The Elixir of Creativity: Memoirs and Healing the Self with Catherine Ann Jones

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (83 fans)

If you are a member of the median age group here on OpEdNews, you might be thinking about writing a memoir, perhaps for loved ones or for the larger community. Or perhaps your soul was damaged by what passed for "good parenting" in the 1950s and 60s, and you are eager to find a better perspective.

Either way, you are sure to benefit from one of Catherine Ann Jones' writing workshops.

I took her online workshop, Crafting Memoir: The Self-Discovery of Writing Your Story about a year ago. It was excellent and I have returned to take two more workshops with her. I feel like I am a pretty good writer, but she somehow elicited better work out of me, and I am not really sure how she did it. Magic.

I had known about Catherine and her workshops before the pandemic, but in-person conferences can require prohibitively large investments of time and money. I'm grateful that events like hers are so accessible, now.

Catherine Ann Jones holds a graduate degree in Depth Psychology and Archetypal Mythology from Pacifica Graduate Institute where she also taught.

She acted in major roles in over fifty plays on and off-Broadway.

Clockwise from top left: Catherine's head shot; as The Wicked Witch in Rapunzel & the Witch; as Cassandra in The Trojan Women, NYC and xx
Clockwise from top left: Catherine's head shot; as The Wicked Witch in Rapunzel & the Witch; as Cassandra in The Trojan Women, NYC and xx
(Image by Catherine Ann Jones)   Details   DMCA

Her disappointment in the lack of good roles for women inspired her to write On the Edge. This play about Virginia Woolf and her struggle with insanity in a world gone mad, Hitler and WWII, won a National Endowment for the Arts Award.

Plays by Catherine Ann Jones
Plays by Catherine Ann Jones
(Image by Catherine Ann Jones)   Details   DMCA

Twelve of her plays have won multiple awards, including Calamity Jane (both play and musical ), The Women of Cedar Creek, and Freud's Oracle.

Her work includes films The Christmas Wife (Jason Robards and Julie Harris) and Unlikely Angel (Dolly Parton), and the popular TV series, Touched by an Angel. A Fulbright Research Scholar studying shamanism, she has taught writing at The New School University, University of Southern California, and the Esalen and the Omega Institutes.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend