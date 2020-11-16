 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Earth Can't Afford Another Climate-Hostile Administration

By Ted Millar (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Climate energency
(Image by Flickr)   Details   DMCA

Some of the circumstances President-elect Joe Biden will be inheriting from the Trump administration are not unprecedented.

We weathered an influenza pandemic a century ago.

We have dealt with collapsing economies.

Immigration has always been a political football.

Income inequality never seems to die.

Neither does systemic racism.

One unique crisis the Biden/Harris administration will have to deal with, though, pertains to the climate.

Never has a president had so little time to implement environmental policies intended to mitigate and hopefully reverse some of modern civilization's centuries of degradation.

Biden said so himself when he declared climate change to be the "number-one issue facing humanity."

The issue is not simply increasingly devastating floods, wildfires, hurricanes, blizzards, tornadoes, acidic oceans,inundatedcities, and extreme and persistent heat waves.

Those by themselves are urgent enough.

Global leaders, especially a President Biden, must preside over an adversarial environment promising to threaten governments' stability, contributing to hunger, food shortages, and mass migrations.

Is Joe Biden ready?

According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, at least 100 million people--one in every 97 on the planet, roughly one percent of the total population--have had to flee their homes because of violence or persecution over the last decade.

But by the year 2050, the numbers displaced from fires, derechos, and super storms could be greater.

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Preston

  Mike Preston

My Seven Magnificents are Stephen Lendman, Paul Craig Roberts, Catherine Austin Fitts, Matt Taibbi, Joseph Mercola, Ben Davidson, and Clif High.

The reason I started with that is because it is the most important sentence I can make in defense of truth. I have thought about it a long time, over and over, and it is really the most powerful sentence I can make. It is one of my ideas, and we are just ideas put to the flesh.

I follow these people, so I can talk about them and broaden their exposure so their power to share their truths are increased. I am all about a librarian effort and therefore, I use links to these people a lot.

Ben Davidson is relevant to this because he is all about science and he is extremely good at talking. His talk has informational nutrition and density.

Today, at 3:15 in the video- Click Here - he talked about an error in carbon dating which might move the age of the the Tibetan ice caps from over a half a million years old to a maximum of 17,000 years. This has relevance to the old alarmist point of the science is settled when any top scientist can tell you the unknowns he is exploring or working on.

Solar cycle 25 probably started in December and the official date has not been determined. These cycles average 11 years and a search for solar cycle chart gives you this: click here There was a big decline in solar cycle 24 and Ben says solar cycle 25 will be about like 24.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 3:37:52 PM

Mike Preston

Reply to Mike Preston:

--continued--

The normal state of the earth is ice age and when we count out our blessings, we should consider ourselves fortunate to have had 10,000 years of warmth. The last 500 years is the warmest part of that with the fifty years ending in 2002 were the warmest part of that 500 years. Earth has been cooling for 18 years with the heat stored in the oceans slowly fading.

Ben also cited a report on the importance of clouds and wind. The weakening of the magnetic field by 20% since 1860 means more cosmic rays are coming in and increasing as the weakening accelerates. This means more clouds and more rain- atmospheric rivers even. These cosmic rays are energizing all the way to and through the core and potentiating volcanic eruptions. There has been a 50 year lull in volcanic eruptions where one could lower temperatures measure in whole degrees overnight.

The point I am driving to is global warming is a Big Lie and unfortunately it is part of the Great Reset rolling out. The Big Lie turns the loud speakers on high playing its message continually. It also has to silence the opposition. The Christian Church did not allow any opposition and executed or excommunicated who they could. There truth spread with force and not the power of their truth. If you weren't Catholic , you were going to eternal damnation-fear, fear, fear.

You can see the Big Lie with global warming because there is no debate. If you put Ben Davidson and August Dunning on SeeBS News for ten minutes each, the game would be over. The exposure of their truth could wipe out hundreds of billions of dollars in propaganda.

Our future is cold and look out for that big wave.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 3:39:08 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Mike Preston:

Mike,

Thank you for your thoughtful comments. I highly recommend Duane Elgin's book, "Awakening Earth," which is relevant to the large concerns you raise.

A few of my favorites are Edgar Morin, Riane Eisler, Joanna Macy and Thom Hartmann.

Morin is quoted in an article titled, "How to Save the World:"

'"The barbarous enemies of humanity are approaching a state of eruption," he writes. "...their conflicts are generating blind and mutually hating, over-simple oppositions. The new unbridled financial capitalism is not the only danger. Fanaticism has been unchained. We face new implacable dictatorships, new forms of totalitarianism, even wars of annihilation".

'Phew! You don't have to buy all Mr Morin's arguments to accept that he is right to link up the crises and that he is right to be pessimistic. "A catastrophic outcome to the way that things are now is highly probable," he writes.

'In fact, Mr Morin insists that he is not entirely pessimistic. He is, he says, an "opti-pessimist" or a "pessi-optimist". This is an example of what he calls "complex thinking", the refusal to accept the simple, binary oppositions that tend to rule headlines and politics.

In this book "Seven Complex Lessons in Education for the Future", Morin writes:

"Humanity is no longer simply a biological notion but it should be fully recognized in its inseparable inclusion in the biosphere. Humanity is no longer a notion without roots, it is rooted in a 'homeland', the earth, and the earth is an endangered homeland. Humanity is no longer an abstract notion, it is a vital reality because now, for the first time, it is threatened with death."

Clearly, we need to wake up. Will we do so in time? Each of us, as you have, can do our part.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 9:42:50 PM

