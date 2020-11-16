The Earth Can't Afford Another Climate-Hostile Administration



Climate energency

Some of the circumstances President-elect Joe Biden will be inheriting from the Trump administration are not unprecedented.

We weathered an influenza pandemic a century ago.

We have dealt with collapsing economies.

Immigration has always been a political football.

Income inequality never seems to die.

Neither does systemic racism.

One unique crisis the Biden/Harris administration will have to deal with, though, pertains to the climate.

Never has a president had so little time to implement environmental policies intended to mitigate and hopefully reverse some of modern civilization's centuries of degradation.

Biden said so himself when he declared climate change to be the "number-one issue facing humanity."

The issue is not simply increasingly devastating floods, wildfires, hurricanes, blizzards, tornadoes, acidic oceans,inundatedcities, and extreme and persistent heat waves.

Those by themselves are urgent enough.

Global leaders, especially a President Biden, must preside over an adversarial environment promising to threaten governments' stability, contributing to hunger, food shortages, and mass migrations.

Is Joe Biden ready?

According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, at least 100 million people--one in every 97 on the planet, roughly one percent of the total population--have had to flee their homes because of violence or persecution over the last decade.

But by the year 2050, the numbers displaced from fires, derechos, and super storms could be greater.

