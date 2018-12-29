 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

The DNC's New Rules For Grassroots Campaign Finance

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/29/18

Author 512627
- Advertisement -

This was originally published in Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

While it's true the "Third-Way" wing of the Democratic party is up to some of its old tricks trying to discredit progressives possibly flirting with 2020 White House runs, it is also true that in less than one week the new Democratic majority will take its seat in the House of Representatives.

Its first order of business is House Resolution (HR) 1, a collection of proposals intending to advance voting rights, reform campaign finance, and address corruption.

This is an indication the Democratic party is serious about confronting the assaults on democracy Republicans have made their stock and trade.

- Advertisement -

Even though progressive candidates like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Beto O'Rourke frighten the pro-corporate establishment, it is because of their progressive agendas responsible for firing up millions in the base that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is willing to make any changes at all.

Many thought Sen. Bernie Sanders' candidacy was a joke.

Many believed that without a super political action committee (PAC) raising countless amounts of dollars in questionable donations, he would never make it past the Iowa caucus.

- Advertisement -

He proved them wrong.

According to Open Secrets, Sanders raised $134,669,942 in just small, individual contributions.

He proved what other candidates are now realizing can be done.

The 2018 mid-term election cycle set records, including those for grassroots contributions, something practically unheard of three years ago.

In response, DNC Chair Tom Perez announced recently that, in addition to standard polling rubrics required to join presidential primary debate, candidates will additionally be required to meet a "grassroots fundraising" criteria.

This will incentivize candidates to invest in the expanding small-donor base as well as compel potential billionaire candidates, like Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, and Howard Schultz, who boast about being rich enough to fund their own campaigns, to generate popular enthusiasm among the base.

- Advertisement -

According to of The Intercept:

"This is a remarkable decision for any political party, and it reflects a growing shift in how campaigns are run and won. It also previews what will be an important way to measure the success of candidates in the Democratic primary: not just looking at how much money candidates raise, but how much of their money comes from small-dollar donors."

The DNC has not decided yet, though, how much constitutes a "small-dollar" amount.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

Think We Can't Afford the Green New Deal? We Can't Afford Not To

Yes, A Sitting President Can Be Arrested--Look At What Happened to Grant

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 