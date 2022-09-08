

The Communist Monolith

As Russian terrorism is inflicted upon Ukrainians we see the monothematic approach of government institutions as failure. Failure for initiating war and failure engaging in it. In every which way the more monolithic and the more monothematic an institution is the more failures and hardship individuals will endure under it and near it.

The Russian terror is being waged for tierra and its resources. While risking destroying a whole vast section of planet with the conventional disturbance of war and further with nuclear experimentation catastrophe the monolith that is Russian terror insists on its course being the only one - or death. Russia is not a communist nation economically, it is more corrupt that the iron resolve of Soviet communism would ever have allowed. The similarity between Russia of old and Russia of today is the despicable invasion of its neighbors and the insistence that there is but one way in this case The Russian World. The Russian World is one way regimentation, just like Soviet communism and just like The Communist Party in China, or Communist China.

In the technological information age just as anyone can be essentially their own bank with blockchain technology, anyone can participate in war at profound and meaningful manners as well. Drone technology and communication technology make it so anyone can participate in defending their tierra and lives from any supposed super power. The communist states of Russia and China, or whatever ism we could label them now, both born out of a long history of feudalism, are dependent on monolithic thinking and being. That is why there is no alternative political party in China and why information restriction is so commonplace that there was no Tiananmen Square protest and massacre, and Russians are fighting Nazis"in an otherwise free nation outside of their own! In nations of liberty the very opposite is proposed and practiced. This openminded and open state thinking and being empowers individuals. Only in an empowered open society can there be the liberty of people to believe in Nazi crap, and divergently elect a Jewish president, and promote equality for gender and race.

What we are seeing taking place in Ukraine is a like new episode of Hegel's Master Slave Dialectic. In this philosophical exploration Hegel proposes that when one culture encounters another the stronger culture will inevitably enslave the other. And ultimately only if and when The Slave fights for liberty will both The Slave and The Master realize each other as individuals. Russia itself has been in a prolonged state of Master Slave battles for about a century, frequently on its predecessor, Ukraine. Now we see one nation looking for liberty and the other insisting on monothematic Russian World. Only by fighting for liberty against an enslaver and an invader do either The Master or The Slave win - if reality is acknowledged, and while under ~23 years of Putin leadership and influence society obfuscates reality as partisans, partial minded perspective, tends to do.

The more monothematic a culture, the more it imposes terror as a means towards ends, the more likely it is the nation will destroy vast sections of our planet just to impose an idea, as ludicrous as it may be, solely to prove to the remaining survivors that they were correct. Many nations have been just as diabolical and colonial as Russia is now, and no past wrongdoing makes present wrong acceptable.

In The United States we have so much liberty that now some who might practice extremely left wing politics are labeled as Communist! In fact, Communism is hyper rigid monolith and there are no left wing ideas, no liberal alternatives are allowed. The United States allows all alternatives. Communism is the most conservative, closed, limited, partisan, and feudal formation existent today. And I mean Communism in the imposing invade your neighbor nuclear terrorist threat to the world, communism. China took Tibet just as Russia insists on taking Ukraine, that type of Communism is what we see today. Ukrainians after 30 years out from under Soviet repression would apparently rather do anything but live in The Russian World.

The monothematic monolithic invasion of Ukraine risks whole sections of Eurasia and The Black Sea with nuclear disaster. Only the most severe monolithic evil terrorists would destroy sections of Earth for political ends or in order to prove their political theory. The world needs liberty and decency which monothematic communism is the very opposite of. Ukrainians are murdered for it. Buddhism is repressed and removed for it. Taoism and healing arts are inhibited and repressed for it. Communism and its monothematicism will destroy you if you are different, whereas The West will invite you in and give you equality. The Communism of the world that builds off and takes over that monotheistic consciousness trigger is doomed to fail in the Information Era, how much of the Earth it takes down with it remains the only question. Stop monothematic insistence. Uplift alternatives. Glory to Ukraine!