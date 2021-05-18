The Clockwork Bibi

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For quite some time I have written on the policies of the right-wing Israeli governments towards the original inhabitants of the lands that currently constitute the State of Israel plus the "Occupied Territories" (occupied by Israel of course in contravention of a variety of UN resolutions), otherwise known as the Palestinians. In doing this one is invariably driven to the same conclusion: that since the time of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the subsequent slow, grinding death of the so-called "Oslo Peace Process," with the almost uninterrupted run of right-wing Israeli governments (under the general label of "Likud"), any settlement other than that resulting from the expulsion of all Arabs living in the so-called "Land of Israel," other than those who are citizens of the State of Israel (and maybe them too), is not in the cards. This policy is of course not openly stated, but every action, and inaction, taken by Likud-led governments in relation to the Palestinian people living within their orbit would seem to reinforce this conclusion.

In terms of the current fighting concerning the Gaza Strip and what may-or-may-not be an extensive underground there, such conflicts, for one given reason or another, arise on a regular basis. And for as long as Bibi Netanyahu has been in power (and even before him), the timing of these outbreaks of these conflicts do not seem to be coincidental. In fact, during his tenure in office they invariably coincide with some particular trouble that "Bibi" is in. And so, you might ask, how does that apply to this one? Well, for one thing Bibi has lost the best facilitator-in-Washington he has ever had, represented in the Middle East by his jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none, Jared the Kush.

Second of all, in the fourth election in two years, Bibi failed to gain a majority, which in itself is bad enough politically. But also, because once he would be out-of-office he would finally be subject to trial for the crimes for which he has been in indicted. But then on top of that, the coalition government excluding Netanyahu which was on the verge of taking power was to include at least one of the Arab-Israeli parties, for the first time ever. The implications of that could only be imagined. And Netanyahu couldn't imagine such a thing happening. So, two reasons to escalate the conflict with the Palestinians in Gaza. Or is it just coincidence? Time may or may not tell.

But note a couple of points. First, Gaza must be riddled with Israeli agents. Otherwise, how could Israel possibly know about all the tunnels (or "tunnels"), their precise locations, and etc. Second, Hamas never seems to run out of rockets and now boasts about getting new ones. How exactly do they get into Gaza, supposedly from Iran no less, when the Strip is surrounded by a virtual wall on both the Israeli and Egyptian sides, and there is apparently a very effective sea-blockade along the Med.? Could it be, and I have speculated on this before, that when Bibi needs something to heat up from Gaza that it is Israeli agents provocateurs who are doing the heating up? (See the note on this point in the column from ten years ago, below.) Again, just speculating here. But my, so many coincidences. To say nothing of the fact that just now the Israeli government is evicting Arabs from homes in the traditionally Arab section of Jerusalem, the eastern quarter, at the same time that gangs of Israeli Jewish toughs are going around assaulting Israeli Arabs for no apparent reasons.

At any rate, one thing for sure is that Bibi has never sat down with anybody to attempt to negotiate a settlement of the Israeli-Arab conflict within the borders either of the present State of Israel or the so-called "Land of Israel." (See the comment in the text below by Danny Danon, an official of a Netanyahu government.) And here then, is a slightly edited discussion of that situation, which is the over-riding one, actually, that I originally published on The Greanville Post almost ten years ago to the day.

"Why the Current Israeli Government Will Not Negotiate (Seriously)"

By Dr. Steve Jonas

June 16, 2011, The Greanville Post



Henry Siegman is a former President of the Synagogue Council of America and the American Jewish Congress, and served on the executive committee of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for nearly thirty years, from 1965 to 1994.





