The Christian Right Owns Trump: He Has Done Our Bidding And Opened The Floodgates of Discrimination! Glory Hallelujah!

Sure you will!

*Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them.- Barry Goldwater

35% of this country has checked out. They have joined a cult.They are obedient. They are obedient to the leader." -- Steve Schmidt to Bill Maher

The above may be true, but who is the REAL leader of the cult?

On November 12, 2012, I published an article titled: Prepare For The Worst: Holding The Christofascist Tiger At Bay After The Election. and I ended it with:

" ...suggestions of violence and outright oppression have surfaced to the extent that America must watch the machinations of the Right's radical religious agenda no matter what the outcome of the election."

A bit prescient, perhaps, and certainly true today, but we cannot hold the tiger at bay anymore, since Trump has gleefully let it out of its cage.

He's ready!

Tony Perkins(Family Research Council)

The announcement of the creation of a new Religious Liberty Task Force by Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the launch of the next phase of President Trump's campaign promise to protect the religious freedoms of all Americans.

