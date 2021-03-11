The Case as to why the United States of America is Not a Christian Nation

Theocracy is a form of government in which a deity of some type is recognized as the supreme ruling authority, giving divine guidance to human intermediaries that manage the day-to-day affairs of the government. The word theocracy originates from the Greek θεοκρατία (theocratia) meaning "the rule of God". This in turn derives from θεός (theos), meaning "god", and κρατέω (krateo), meaning "to rule". Thus the meaning of the word in Greek was "rule by god(s)" or human incarnation(s) of god(s).

It is a deeply-held conviction among many American Christians that the United States was founded as a Christian nation (theocracy) and that it was such until relatively recently. Such a view of American history is completely contrary to known facts.

Some people might be confused watching the demonstrations that happen, say, in Iran. Many in the West see the problem with the mullah-led government of Iran as not only a dictatorship but "theocracy". These Christians likely recognize that Iran's authoritarian Islamic regime is wrong, yet might wonder why we use the word "theocracy". After all, the word means "rule by God". But history has shown, theocracies are awful and abusive. They are not above abuse, murder, and torture to keep their religion in power.

If a theocratic ruler or ruling group is not doing the best job for their people, their rule is often left unchallenged. Theocratic rulers are dogmatic and are seen as perfect. If/when they show nay type of incompetence or make bad decisions, most people will not challenge them. To challenge a theocratic ruler is viewed as questioning the faith. Another huge downside of living with theocratic government is intolerance. Theocratic societies usually don't get a lot of immigrants. They don't like different cultures or ethnic groups. This is especially true for people who do not share the same religious beliefs as them. They view it as a threat to their power and control. They usually spin it as "eroding society", or "weakening" this or that.

Theocratic societies are static as well. They rarely change or allow new innovations/ideas to help people. Changes in technology are usually slow in a theocratic society. In some cases, it's seen as evil and counterproductive to a theocratic society's beliefs. This means that things such as cable TV, the internet, or even cellphones can be viewed as tools for increasing sin and noncompliance. Many people would be weary of using these and being influenced by outsiders who use them. Theocratic societies also resist new and innovative governmental models. They do not want any different system of government to influence their control. This is one reason why you see many theocratic states pushing back against outside influence. They keep watch of the goods, services, and influencers that try to enter their region.

Concepts and rights like freedom of speech are not tolerated within theocratic societies. Feminists will be treated harshly living in any theocratic society. This is because theocratic systems will not tolerate feminism, LGBTQ advocacy, and gender equality. Theocracies conduct their lives based on their deity's religious orders. If those orders states certain roles and duties belong to a gender, then being against them will not be tolerated. This also true for differing sexual practices. While different types of sexual practices happen within these societies; they are not openly endorsed or tolerated. Theocracies will not allow people to function outside of their gender and social "norms". They view this as an insult to their deity and they believe it will cause a societal breakdown.

People can operate a business within a theocracy, but they don't have free rein to do as they please. Businesses must follow the rules, laws, and norms that have been mandated by their belief. Often, these rules prohibit businesses from innovation and maximizing profits. The nature of a theocracy limits how far a person can go within that society. The average person can work but they cannot maximize their potential. This is because theocratic societies will not provide many opportunities for wealth, will encourage cooperation over competition and they view material goods in a negative manner.

The founders of our nation were not Christians; they were deists. Deism was a philosophical belief that the supreme God (a title, not a name) of the Deists removed themselves entirely from the universe after creating it. Deists did not believe in the virgin birth, divinity, or resurrection of Jesus, the efficacy of prayer, the miracles of the Bible, or even the divine inspiration of the Bible. They spoke about it as well:

"Of all the animosities which have existed among mankind, those which are caused by a difference of sentiments in religion appear to be the most inveterate and distressing, and ought to be deprecated. I was in hopes that the enlightened and liberal policy, which has marked the present age, would at least have reconciled Christians of every denomination so far that we should never again see the religious disputes carried to such a pitch as to endanger the peace of society." George Washington letter to Edward Newenham, October 20, 1792

"Religious bondage shackles and debilitates the mind and unfits it for every noble enterprise." James Madison Letter to Wm. Bradford, April 1, 1774

"In every country and in every age, the priest has been hostile to liberty. He is always in alliance with the despot, abetting his abuses in return for protection to his own. It is error alone that needs the support of government. Truth can stand by itself." Thomas Jefferson in a letter to Horatio Spofford, 1814

"History, I believe, furnishes no example of a priest-ridden people maintaining a free civil government. This marks the lowest grade of ignorance of which their civil as well as religious leaders will always avail themselves for their own purposes." Thomas Jefferson in letter to Alexander von Humboldt, December 6, 1813

"The civil government functions with complete success by the total separation of the Church from the State." James Madison, 1819, Writings, 8:432, quoted from Gene Garman, Essays In Addition to America's Real Religion

"And I have no doubt that every new example will succeed, as every past one has done, in shewing that religion & Govt will both exist in greater purity, the less they are mixed together." James Madison letter to Edward Livingston, July 10, 1822

"I never liked the Hierarchy of the Church an equality in the teacher of Religion, and a dependence on the people, are republican sentiments but if the Clergy combine, they will have their influence on Government" Rufus King, Rufus King: American Federalist, pp. 56-57

"What influence, in fact, have ecclesiastical establishments had on society? In some instances they have been seen to erect a spiritual tyranny on the ruins of the civil authority; on many instances they have been seen upholding the thrones of political tyranny; in no instance have they been the guardians of the liberties of the people. Rulers who wish to subvert the public liberty may have found an established clergy convenient auxiliaries. A just government, instituted to secure and perpetuate it, needs them not." James Madison "A Memorial and Remonstrance", 1785

