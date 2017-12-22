From Robert Reich Blog
There's too much yelling these days, so we made this a silent video. (The only casualty was my arm, which ached for days afterward.)
Hope you find it helpful. Best wishes for a 2018 that's better for America than 2017 was.
|
|
The Big Picture Of How We Got Into This Mess And How We Get Out Of It
By Robert B. Reich (Page 1 of 1 pages) Permalink
, Add to My Group(s)
|
Become a Fan
(120 fans)
From Robert Reich Blog
There's too much yelling these days, so we made this a silent video. (The only casualty was my arm, which ached for days afterward.)
Hope you find it helpful. Best wishes for a 2018 that's better for America than 2017 was.
Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.
Share Author on Social Media Go To Commenting
|The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)
Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It
What Mitt Romney Really Represents
What to Do About Disloyal Corporations
The Gas Wars
The Minimum Wage, Guns, Healthcare, and the Meaning of a Decent Society
Post Article Comment
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
|No comments
Want to post your own comment on this Article?