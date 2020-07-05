 
 
The Biblical Call to Woke, Politically Correct Identity Politics

By Mike Rivage-Seul
(Image by pinterest.co.uk)   Details   DMCA

Readings for 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time: Zechariah 9: 9-10; Psalm 145: 1-2, 8-14; Romans 8: 9-13; Matthew 11: 25-30

Whatever the world believes and does, choose to believe and do the opposite. That's because the Truth that some call "God" is found 180 degrees opposite to what the world claims as true. That's the message of today's liturgy of the word.

So, take heart if as a follower of the Christ, they accuse you of advocating identity politics, deride you as a social justice warrior, woke, politically correct, a conspiracy theorist, or a whatabouter. Leaving aside their distorted meanings, all of those categories should actually be embraced by critical persons of faith who take this Sunday's readings to heart.

In today's key selection, Paul refers to accusations like the above as "flesh," because they insistently judge according to external appearances and directly contradict the teachings of Moses and Jesus. Such judgments routinely gas light activists demonstrating for social justice across the world. For instance, followers of Rush Limbaugh tell awakened Black Lives Matter demonstrators to go back to sleep. They admonish "conspiracy theorists" to simply accept White House narratives. They ridicule "social justice warriors" as pathetic Don Quixotes impotently jousting at windmills. And they say progressives, "snowflakes" should be embarrassed about their annoying "political correctness" and whataboutism.

However, today's reading from the prophet Zechariah calls for political strategy that penetrates below such superficiality at every turn. In the process, he longs for political leaders whose laser vision will reject the outer manifestations that tell us that things are fine the way they are. For instance, his ideal ruler will refuse military display and instead sponsor programs of national disarmament. That, of course, flies in the face of "American" cultural ideals of bluster, toughness, and aggression.

Finally, in our Gospel reading, Jesus promises that adopting contrary unfleshly values will result in easy, restful and unburdened existence for everyone.

Flesh Merchants

Before we get to those separate readings, begin by contrasting the wisdom of the world's flesh merchants with the general vision recommended (as we'll see below) in today's selections. Think about the dominant culture's superficial dismissal of social justice warriors, the "woke," of everything that smacks of political correctness, or conspiracy theories or whataboutism. Those caught up in fleshly appearances want progressives to feel guilty about the critical thinking implied in each of those categories understood in the light of faith.

  • The Struggle for Social Justice: Our era's flesh merchants generally ridicule what they call "social justice warriors" as naïve bleeding hearts. However, the truth is that the struggle for social justice lies at the heart of the Judeo-Christian tradition. It all began with the liberation of slaves from Egypt. The Hebrew Covenant prioritized the needs of widows, orphans and immigrants. It instituted permanent land reform measures and periodic wealth redistribution. Jesus advocated replacement of Rome's empire with what he called the Kingdom of God - a world where God's truth and love replaced Caesar's looting, lies and oppression. All the great followers of Jesus were social justice warriors. Think Bartolome de las Casas, Sojourner Truth, Martin Luther King, Dorothy Day, and today's William Barber.
  • Wokeness: Following in the footsteps of such prophets, all of us are called to permanent spiritual insomnia. In fact, Buddhism is entirely based on the concept. It teaches that the whole purpose of life is to wake up from the slumber that is endemic to dominant cultures everywhere. Plato's "Allegory of the Cave" had a similar message. Any follower of the Judeo-Christian tradition is called to wake up.
  • Identity Politics: Notwithstanding its Buddhist and classical derivations, the term "woke" comes from the African American community. That origin reminds us that any struggle for social justice must begin with heightened awareness and affirmation of specific identity as an oppressed people. That's why James Cone, the father of black liberation theology, jarringly insists that God is black. He's referring to a divine preference for the unfairly "burdened" (as today's Gospel selection puts it) in any age. It's what lies at the heart of Pope Francis' repeated allusions to God's "preferential option for the poor." It's with the impoverished that followers of Moses and Jesus are called to unambiguously identify spiritually and politically.
  • Political Correctness: This is perhaps the most distorted and denigrated of the concepts considered here. Originally, it was a self-critical tool used by political activists to make sure that their speech and action were consistent with their principles. More recently however, the term has been appropriated and trivialized by opponents of social justice to refer to any infringement of a dominant group's supposed right to speak and act without considering the consequences for members of a subordinate class. Obviously, such "freedom" is out of step with the just-referenced preferential option for the poor. On the contrary, all would-be followers of Jesus the Christ are called to bring their speech and actions into correct alignment with their faith.
  • Conspiracy Theory: Like political correctness, the original concept of conspiracy theory had no insulting overtones. In fact, conspiracy is a legal category referring to two or more people planning to commit a crime. Lawyers and prosecutors theorize about conspiracies all the time. And, of course, Jesus' assassination resulted from a conspiracy between Jerusalem's temple priests and the Roman imperial state. That fact alone should make his followers especially sensitive to conspiratorial plots. (BTW, one prominent conspiracy theory holds that following the Kennedy assassination, the CIA appropriated a negative understanding of the term conspiracy theorists precisely to discredit critics of the highly questionable Warren Report - and subsequently of every other CIA operation.) Bottom line here: no one familiar with history, much less Christianity, should be intimidated by accusations of being conspiracy theorists. Such allegations are meant to inhibit critical thinking.
  • Whataboutism: The Wikipedia Dictionary defines whataboutism as any attempt to discredit an opponent's position by charging them with hypocrisy without directly refuting or disproving their argument. Actually, in our U.S. context, it's most often a refusal to take seriously right-wing accusations against designated enemies such as Russia, China, or Venezuela for crimes routinely committed by the United States itself. It recognizes that "America" has no ground to stand on in its accusations of election-interference, persecution of Muslims, or corruption in high office. That's because our country's officials routinely engage in such activities themselves and embody unsurpassed corruption at every level. It's all in the spirit of Jesus' words, "Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?" Like Jesus, whatabouters are concerned with hypocrisy.

Today's Readings

With all of this in mind, here are my "translations" of the readings that inspire today's reflection. Please read them for yourselves here to see if I've got them right. I take them all as issuing a call to depart entirely from the dominant culture's way of thinking and acting in the areas just designated.

Zechariah 9: 9-10: The world leader we're all waiting for won't come driving a Sherman Tank, Cadillac or a Rolls Royce. Rather, she'll arrive on a bicycle. Moreover, she'll achieve peace by eliminating the entire military-industrial complex. No more war for this non-violent champion!

Psalm 145: 1-2, 8-14: When she comes, we'll all join in grateful thanksgiving to our Great Cosmic Mother. We'll praise her for her grace, patience, goodness, kindness and compassion. We'll finally realize that might is found precisely in what the world considers weakness - in the fallen and heavily burdened.

Romans 8: 9-13: On that happy day, everyone on earth will understand their spiritual unity with everyone else regardless of externals - "flesh" including its color. We'll see that at core, all of us share the loving Spirit that animated Jesus the compassionate Christ. Fullness of life, he taught, lies in a direction 180 degrees away from the fleshy exterior reality to which the world so insistently limits our attention.

Matthew 11: 25-30: Yes, the worldly wise and learned tell us that "reality" is defined by what we can see and feel and that might makes right. However, the unpretentious nobodies of the world who follow Jesus know much more. In their humility, disarmed non-violence, and refusal to compete, they share the very mind of God. They've discovered the secret of an easy, restful and unburdened existence.

Conclusion

Mike Rivage-Seul

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The categories I've considered here are quite often used against me by debate partners within my own family.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 10:00:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
molly cruz

Become a Fan
Author 7804
(Member since Sep 16, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We aren't the point here. Happy or sad; in fact mostly sad; we're being used by Ma, who would rather not, after millions of painstaking years of evolution, lose her magical garden overnight to a witless, screaming rock with no agenda. All of our striving to be right, correct, or perfect, is trumped by Ma's plans to have us fight off the various threats to Her work, using ourselves as contenders, since we've pretty much subdued the lions and tigers and bears, and become martyrs to the cause of saving the planet.

Having made that leap, with the technology of a thousand wars, we find ourselves in the thicket of change, in which we dispense with all that got us to the catbird's seat when it comes to local celestial traffic, and transcend to the heights of peace and prosperity, born of cosmic wisdom and yadayadayada.

Frankly I think we'll be bored to death. But I think we must not presume to then be favored by any deity or circumstance. Ma doesn't care about our petty problems and besides we're all a bunch of drama queens We're here to save the planet, which is a dirty job, and we're pretty much kicking ass in that department. I'm quite proud of us. Once we've codified all the life forms ("In the beginning was the WORD") and perfected our three dimensional printers and finally found a new planet, we'll have a whole new set of problems, thank God for that. A person without a problem is like a day without sunshine.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 3:31:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to molly cruz:   New Content

You are a wise woman, Molly. Your observations here have given me plenty to think about. You're perhaps a bit more optimistic than I am. But that expression of wise optimism is probably exactly what I (and so many others) need. Thank you for this reflection which adds so much to the one I shared.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 4:55:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
molly cruz

Become a Fan
Author 7804
(Member since Sep 16, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Thank you for the kind compliments; I'm just sitting here in the middle of nowhere in Costa Rica with the ocean pounding in my ears and nothing to do but bite people around the ankles and dig them in the ribs, when I think they're taking it all too seriously. I think you're a very good sport.

Today I had on some obtuse metallic sunglasses and a tiny emerald green bee, a flying treasure, came up and studied its own reflection about an inch and a half from my left eye for a few seconds, circled away and reapproached on the other side, as if it was considering the possibility that I was another, huge insect.

So, what do you think about the beginning, and the "word" ? Sometimes I think the various insistent creation myths hint at a previous genesis, the DNA, the copy machine, the clay.....either way, it would appear that's where we're headed, made "in His own image",.,.,.,.seems pretty hi-tech to me. They're already making trachea and bladders for people with those copiers. Tell me that's not magic.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 5:55:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to molly cruz:   New Content

Magic indeed. And speaking of magic, our whole family loves Costa Rica. I worked there on and off from 1992-2014. My wife and I often speak about returning there for good. Terrific place.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 6:37:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Private Citizen

Become a Fan
Author 508454
(Member since Mar 18, 2017)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Hello. My meme is PRIVATE CITIZEN. I'm woke. I turned my life over to THE DONALD in a bad dream, but the swamp never got drained, only restocked. I sought through prayer and meditation a more perfect union - and it survived without THE DONALD. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land, but has no jurisdiction in the swamp.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 7:54:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Private Citizen:   New Content

It seems that for THE DONALD and his crowd, only the Constitution's 2nd amendment has any importance.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 8:25:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Dank Jewel. Have known Zec 9:11 well for years for looks like hell was opened as also in Rev 9:-12. Had forgotten the parts before that, most of them.

We in New England are changing the anthem to Warren Zevon's "It ain't that pretty at all." Backed up by The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again."

Hopefully leading to a few more shots of liberty and Thanks Giving out of Massatack.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 11:36:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Thanks, Michael. You always keep us in touch with the apocalyptic tradition that remains so important to understand the horrors of any imperial power be it Babylon's, Rome's or that of the United States. I for one am grateful.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:05:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 