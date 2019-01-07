 
 
The Authority of Science Has Been Undermined By Identity politics

From commons.wikimedia.org: Trofim Lysenko {MID-341449}
Trofim Lysenko
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
The quack Soviet "scientist" Trofim Lysenko used politics to destroy Soviet genetics. Lysenko represented the unscientific view that environment, not genetics, was the explanation. In 1948 the Soviet government banned scientific dissent from Lysenko's theory of environmentally acquired inheritance. Thousands of Soviet scientists were dismissed, imprisoned, and executed.

Under Stalin, Lysenko's quackery became agricultural policy. The result was that Lysenko condemned millions of people to starvation.

Today we are experiencing a repeat of this tragedy as Nobel scientists fall victim to Identity Politics just as Soviet scientists fell victim to Lysenkoism. An ignorant article by a dumbshit New York Times writer is sufficient to destroy the careers of Nobel prize-winners. Identity Politics has brought Lysenkoism to American science.

So far it is just dismissals and destroyed careers. When will the executions begin?

See here and here.

 

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service.
 

