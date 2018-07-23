The Arrest of Maria Butina Is Another Hoax

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

- Advertisement -

The Guardian Newspaper, which once was an honest newspaper that spoke for the British working class has now been suborned, in my opinion, by the CIA and British Intelligence (sic).

Perhaps you remember a few years ago that The Guardian complied with illegal orders from the corrupt UK government to destroy the Wikileaks files that revealed US felonies and deceptions of so-called "allies," who are nothing but Washington's vassals.

What disturbs me about The Guardian is that it no longer guards truth and the working class. Instead The Guardian guards the extraordinary lies that serve the agenda of the US hegemonic state.

- Advertisement -

I cannot understand why any of The Guardian's original subscribers read apologies for Washington's crimes and misdeeds or why The Guardian prefers conflict instead of peace with Russia. Why does The Guardian work to increase hostility between nuclear powers that can easily result in the termination of life on earth? Are The Guardian's editors paid by the CIA and UK "intelligence," as the German newspaper editor Udo Ulfkotte said in his book, Bought Journalism, or are The Guardian's editors threatened with arrest and prison unless they serve the interests of the UK's overlord in Washington?

Whatever The Guardian is, just like The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and the rest of the Western presstitutes, journalism is not present on its pages. What the West has is a Ministry of Propaganda. The public is lied to and brainwashed, not informed.

We can see the total failure of The Guardian, and all the rest as well, in the reporting on the arrest of the alleged Russian spy, Maria Butina by the utterly corrupt US Department of Justice (sic). The principal evidence against Maria is that she met with a former Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. According to the utterly corrupt US Department of Justice (sic), an assistant US attorney, Erik Kenerson, "cited Butina's encounter with Kislyak as proof that she was in touch with diplomatic or consular officials and must be detained while awaiting trial."

- Advertisement -

So, in America if you get your photo taken with a former Russian ambassador to the US, it is evidence that you are a spy.

I have read the indictment of Maria Butina. She is not accused of any crime recognizable by Anglo-American law. She is indicted under Jeremy Bentham's 18th century totalitarian argument that she is guilty of the "crime" of possibly intending to commit one in the future. (See The Tyranny of Good intentions by PCR and Lawrence Stratton.)

Maria, who has long red hair but otherwise is unremarkable, especially in contrast to the women that the interest groups, such as the military/security complex, Wall Street, and the Israel lobby are believed to provide to the executive and legislative branches of the US government, is certainly not the seductive Russian spy that Americans know from James Bond films.

The woman has not done a thing. She is indicted for a non-crime. She is indicted because she is Russian and living, according to the presstitute media, with a congressional staffer. Maria has no way whatsoever to spy on the US through the low level congressional staffer with whom she was allegedly living.

Her arrest is just another hoax perpetrated on the American people in order to fan the distrust and hatred of Russia, distrust that protects the totally unnecessary $1,000 billion annual budget of the US military/security complex.

Many uninformed people think that President Trump is in charge of the US government. He is not. And he would be assassinated if he were. As President Dwight Eisenhower warned us to no avail in 1961, the military/security complex is a threat to democracy and accountable government. The military/security complex is most definitely not going to permit any diminution in its income and power by permitting normalization of relations with Russia.

- Advertisement -

Having ignored President Eisenhower's warning, the warning from a two-term US president and a five-star general who commanded US, British, and French forces against Hitler in World War 2, the insouciant Americans have lost their democracy to the Deep State.

Consequently, the passive and insouciant Americans are now getting nearer to losing their lives, along with the lives of many other peoples, to the greed of the American military/security complex.