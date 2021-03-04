 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/4/21

The All-Out War on Voting Rights Has Gone Nuclear

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 1642
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Harvey Wasserman
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

From Reader Supported News

The war for voting rights
The war for voting rights
(Image by Stephen D. Melkisethian from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The GOP Trump Cult has lost the American public.

So now it's denying citizens of youth and color the right to vote.

That war now rages in the US Congress and in states gerrymandered for White Supremacy.

It'll soon light up the US Supreme Court.

Whoever wins will run America for a long time to come.

It goes like this:

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 3rd) the Democrat-controlled House passed (220-210) the most sweeping omnibus voting rights bill in US history.

HR-1 codifies and protects many of the key procedures by which Americans voted in 2018 and 2020, and in the Georgia US Senate runoffs of 2021.

Those elections were swung by huge turnouts among voters of youth and color. They could cast ballots -- and have them counted -- thanks to protections prompted by the pandemic and by America's powerful grassroots Election Protection movement, which has exploded since the stolen vote of Florida 2000.

Waiting in the wings is HR-4, inspired by the recently deceased Rep. John Lewis.

The Trump Cult hates and fears protected elections. They mean tens of millions of citizens of youth and color can safely vote ... and have those ballots reliably counted. As The Donald put it in 2020, "they had things, levels of voting that if you'd ever agreed to it, you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

The rising Millennial generation -- 85 million citizens -- represents the biggest demographic cohort in US history. In 2020 it rejected Trump by more than 60%. The Gen Z Zoomers just now beginning to vote are even more diverse and further to the left.

Massive rises in the African-American, Hispanic, Asian-American, Islander, and Indigenous populations mean the US will be less than 50% white by 2050, probably earlier. California, Texas, and Florida lead demographic tsunami that White Supremacists really can't handle.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Harvey Wasserman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.He hosts "California Solartopia" at KPFK-Pacifica and "Green Power & Wellness" atprn.fm. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Will 9 GOP governors put Romney in the White House?

Four Ways Ohio Republicans are Already Stealing the 2012 Election

Toll of U.S. Sailors Devastated by Fukushima Radiation Continues to Climb

Is Fukushima now ten Chernobyls into the sea?

Humankind's Most Dangerous Moment: Fukushima Fuel Pool at Unit 4. "This is an Issue of Human Survival."

Japan's Quake Could Have Irradiated the Entire US

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 