The All-Out War on Voting Rights Has Gone Nuclear

The GOP Trump Cult has lost the American public.

So now it's denying citizens of youth and color the right to vote.

That war now rages in the US Congress and in states gerrymandered for White Supremacy.

It'll soon light up the US Supreme Court.

Whoever wins will run America for a long time to come.

It goes like this:

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 3rd) the Democrat-controlled House passed (220-210) the most sweeping omnibus voting rights bill in US history.

HR-1 codifies and protects many of the key procedures by which Americans voted in 2018 and 2020, and in the Georgia US Senate runoffs of 2021.

Those elections were swung by huge turnouts among voters of youth and color. They could cast ballots -- and have them counted -- thanks to protections prompted by the pandemic and by America's powerful grassroots Election Protection movement, which has exploded since the stolen vote of Florida 2000.

Waiting in the wings is HR-4, inspired by the recently deceased Rep. John Lewis.

The Trump Cult hates and fears protected elections. They mean tens of millions of citizens of youth and color can safely vote ... and have those ballots reliably counted. As The Donald put it in 2020, "they had things, levels of voting that if you'd ever agreed to it, you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

The rising Millennial generation -- 85 million citizens -- represents the biggest demographic cohort in US history. In 2020 it rejected Trump by more than 60%. The Gen Z Zoomers just now beginning to vote are even more diverse and further to the left.

Massive rises in the African-American, Hispanic, Asian-American, Islander, and Indigenous populations mean the US will be less than 50% white by 2050, probably earlier. California, Texas, and Florida lead demographic tsunami that White Supremacists really can't handle.

